CM Chandrababu Naidu Proposes Israeli Industrial Park In Andhra Pradesh At WEF

HomeNewsIndiaCM Chandrababu Naidu Proposes Israeli Industrial Park In Andhra Pradesh At WEF

The park aims to attract Israeli firms in med-tech, aero-defense, and clean-tech. Discussions also covered collaboration opportunities in defense, aerospace, water purification, semiconductors, medicine, education, and cybersecurity.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:05 PM (IST)

Amaravati, Jan 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday proposed establishing an Israeli industrial park in the state during a meeting with the country's representatives and diplomats at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In the meeting with Nir Barkat, Minister for Economy and Industry, Israel, Roey Fisher, trade commissioner and Shir Slutzky, head of the Israel Economy and Trade Mission to Switzerland, the Chief Minister proposed that the industrial park could anchor Israeli firms.

"I also proposed establishing an Israel Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh to anchor Israeli firms, hosting med-tech, aero-defence, and clean-tech companies for local manufacturing," said Naidu in a post on X.

In addition to this proposal, Naidu also deliberated with the Israeli delegation on opportunities in defence, aerospace and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) ecosystems.

Likewise, they discussed opportunities in desalination and groundwater quality improvement, semiconductor and quantum leadership, medicine, education, and cybersecurity. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
