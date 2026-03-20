Rain Brings Relief Across South India Amid Scorching Heat, Thunderstorms Hit Kerala, Karnataka

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Parts of southern India are set to receive much-needed rainfall on Friday, offering respite from rising temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Showers Lash Tamil Nadu, Chennai To Stay Cloudy

Rainfall has already been recorded at several places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The IMD said, "Light to Moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Dry weather is likely to prevail over Interior Tamilnadu."

Temperature trends are expected to remain near normal between March 19 and 21, before rising slightly above normal in isolated pockets in the following days.

In Chennai, the forecast points to a partly cloudy sky with light rain. IMD noted, "Partly cloudy sky. Light rain with maximum temperature of 34-35°C and minimum temperature of 24-25°C."

Kerala Sees Thunderstorm Activity, Heavy Showers

In Kerala, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated locations over the next two days. Several areas have already received rainfall, with Kanjirappally recording 7 cm, while Peerumedu saw 4 cm. Vellanikkara, Munakkal, Athirapally and Cheruvanchery each recorded 3 cm.

Weather systems, including a trough extending from the Gulf of Mannar to south interior Karnataka and upper air cyclonic circulations over interior Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh, are driving the current conditions.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures remain varied, with Palakkad recording a high of 36.9°C, while Kannur airport saw a low of 20.6°C.

Karnataka Braces For Thunderstorms

The Karnataka Meteorological Department has forecast fluctuating weather, with thunderstorms expected across several districts until March 20 and 21. Rain is likely in southern interior regions, including Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Districts such as Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Mandya are expected to witness thunderstorms, while coastal regions like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi may see moderate rain. Wind speeds during storms could reach 30–40 kmph.

Telangana, Hyderabad See Patchy Impact

In Telangana, thunderstorms have been reported, though their impact has been uneven. Hyderabad experienced only isolated light rain in northern and western parts, while most areas remained dry under cloudy skies.

However, the city recorded a noticeable dip in temperatures, providing temporary relief from the heat.

Andhra Pradesh To Receive Widespread Rains

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has forecast rain and thunderstorms across the state for the next three days. Managing director Prakhar Jain said several districts, including Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla, are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning.

Widespread rain activity is expected on Friday, followed by scattered showers on Saturday across districts such as Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Prakasam.

Heat Eases After Early March Spike

Private forecaster Skymet Weather noted that the early March heatwave conditions have eased across much of the country following recent weather activity.

With multiple weather systems active and more rain forecast in the coming days, southern India is likely to see continued relief from the otherwise intense pre-summer heat.