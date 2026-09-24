The heavy rainfall was caused by a deep depression that moved west-northwestwards. It crossed the coast close to Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district.
Andhra Battered By Heavy Rain, Roads Flooded As Deep Depression Crosses Coast
Heavy rain battered north coastal Andhra Pradesh, flooding roads and fields and uprooting trees as a deep depression crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam.
- Heavy rains disrupted normal life across north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
- Deep depression made landfall, bringing up to 28cm rainfall.
- CM Naidu reviewed situation, urging alertness and connectivity restoration.
- Flooding inundated roads, halted traffic, impacting daily life.
Amaravati, Sep 24 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several places in Andhra Pradesh, especially in the north coastal region, disrupting normal life, inundating roads, fields and uprooting trees.
According to a data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, Visakhapatnam registered the highest rainfall at 28 cm, followed by Koyyalagudem 20 cm and Bheemunipatnam, Kakinada and Peddapuram at 15 cm each.
Several places logged more than 5 cm rainfall in the past 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall also disrupted road connectivity, with flood waters inundating the main roads connecting Anakapalli and Chodavaram, bringing traffic to a halt, according to PTI Videos.
At Peddakatha village in Vizianagaram district, family members and relatives of a deceased person had to wade through floodwater while carrying the body.
Several ponds, canals and rivulets overflowed following downpour over the past two to three days in Parvatipuram Manyam district.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the weather situation and directed district administrations to remain alert, as rainfall was expected on Thursday as well as Friday.
“Restore road connectivity immediately in places where roads are affected by heavy water flow. Alert inhabitants where landslides are likely to occur,” said Naidu in an official press release today.
Earlier, the deep depression that brought copious rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh over the past two to three days, moved west-northwestwards and crossed the coast close to Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, the India Meteorological Department said.
The IMD noted that the weather system made landfall between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday.
“The deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of three km per hour during the past six hours and crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam during 11 pm on September 23 and 1 am September 24,” said the Met Department in an official press release on Thursday.
The widespread rainfall was accompanied by maximum sustained winds with speeds of up to 75 km per hour.
The deep depression further moved northwestwards and lay centred at 8:30 am today over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, about 70 km west to northwest of Kalingapatnam and 80 km south - southeast of Rayagada in Odisha.
“It is very likely to move north - northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression around September 24 evening. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually during the subsequent 24 hours,” said the Met Department.
Vijayawada city in NTR district has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Wednesday morning, leaving several low-lying areas inundated.
Several schools in the city declared a holiday for the second day today.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the recent heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh?
Which areas in Andhra Pradesh received the most rainfall?
Visakhapatnam recorded the highest rainfall at 28 cm. Koyyalagudem received 20 cm, while Bheemunipatnam, Kakinada, and Peddapuram each logged 15 cm.
How did the heavy rains impact normal life in the region?
Normal life was disrupted, with roads and fields inundated, and trees uprooted. Road connectivity was also halted, and low-lying areas were flooded.
What instructions did the Chief Minister give regarding the rain situation?
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed district administrations to remain alert and restore road connectivity immediately. He also asked them to alert inhabitants where landslides are likely to occur.