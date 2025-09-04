Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMore Rain To Batter Delhi, Noida Today; Yamuna Above Danger Mark, Flights Affected

More Rain To Batter Delhi, Noida Today; Yamuna Above Danger Mark, Flights Affected

Delhi recorded intermittent showers for the third straight day on Wednesday, leaving major roads waterlogged and traffic snarled.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Monsoon showers continued to lash large parts of North India on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more rain across the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Noida, Gurgoan and Faridabad on Thursday. The downpour has pushed the Yamuna River in Delhi above the danger mark, raising flood concerns and triggering evacuations in low-lying areas.

Delhi recorded intermittent showers for the third straight day on Wednesday, leaving major roads waterlogged and traffic snarled. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain for Thursday, with temperatures expected to range between 24°C and 33°C.

IMD Weather Update

The IMD has predicted a “generally cloudy sky” with light rain or thundershowers in Delhi NCR and Noida. Gurgaon and Faridabad, however, may see moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated locations, in addition to light showers and cloudy weather.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi was placed under red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall but the advisory has since been downgraded to a yellow alert, urging continued vigilance without immediate risk of extreme weather.

Yamuna At Critical Levels

By 9 PM on Wednesday, the Yamuna’s water level had risen to 207.41 metres at the Old Railway Bridge—the third-highest ever recorded and well above the 207-metre danger threshold, reported The Indian Express. This marks the fifth time since 1963 that the river has breached critical levels.

The swelling waters inundated Nigambodh Ghat, the capital’s oldest cremation ground, halting operations there. Evacuations have been ordered in Yamuna Bazaar, Kashmere Gate, and other low-lying zones, though several relief camps—including those in Mayur Vihar Phase 1—are themselves struggling with waterlogging.



Air Travel Disruptions

The weather has also impacted air travel. SpiceJet issued an advisory cautioning that departures and arrivals at Delhi Airport (DEL) may face delays or cancellations due to poor visibility and rain. Passengers have been urged to check flight schedules before heading to the airport.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Update NOIDA DELHI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18%, Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18%, Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
World
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
India
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class, Youth’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
World
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Talks With Zelenskyy
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget