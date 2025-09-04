More Rain To Batter Delhi, Noida Today; Yamuna Above Danger Mark, Flights Affected

Monsoon showers continued to lash large parts of North India on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more rain across the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Noida, Gurgoan and Faridabad on Thursday. The downpour has pushed the Yamuna River in Delhi above the danger mark, raising flood concerns and triggering evacuations in low-lying areas.

Delhi recorded intermittent showers for the third straight day on Wednesday, leaving major roads waterlogged and traffic snarled. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain for Thursday, with temperatures expected to range between 24°C and 33°C.

IMD Weather Update

The IMD has predicted a “generally cloudy sky” with light rain or thundershowers in Delhi NCR and Noida. Gurgaon and Faridabad, however, may see moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated locations, in addition to light showers and cloudy weather.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi was placed under red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall but the advisory has since been downgraded to a yellow alert, urging continued vigilance without immediate risk of extreme weather.

Yamuna At Critical Levels

By 9 PM on Wednesday, the Yamuna’s water level had risen to 207.41 metres at the Old Railway Bridge—the third-highest ever recorded and well above the 207-metre danger threshold, reported The Indian Express. This marks the fifth time since 1963 that the river has breached critical levels.

The swelling waters inundated Nigambodh Ghat, the capital’s oldest cremation ground, halting operations there. Evacuations have been ordered in Yamuna Bazaar, Kashmere Gate, and other low-lying zones, though several relief camps—including those in Mayur Vihar Phase 1—are themselves struggling with waterlogging.

#WATCH | Delhi | Drone visuals from Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall.



Those living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna River were relocated to safer sites, anticipating the flood emergency. pic.twitter.com/bA9TlnYD5k — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025







Air Travel Disruptions

The weather has also impacted air travel. SpiceJet issued an advisory cautioning that departures and arrivals at Delhi Airport (DEL) may face delays or cancellations due to poor visibility and rain. Passengers have been urged to check flight schedules before heading to the airport.