The CJP is planning a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10. Party spokespersons are urging supporters to remain non-violent and uphold constitutional principles during the protest.
‘We Will Not Raise Our Hands’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Sends Message Ahead Of Delhi Protest
In a message to supporters, Ranka said the party would not resort to violence, regardless of the circumstances. He also expressed confidence that the demonstration would make history.
- CJP announced protest; spokesperson urged supporters to avoid violence.
- Delhi Police denied permission, citing previous protest violations.
- Internet services, 57 metro stations closed for security.
The proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has generated considerable buzz, with party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka urging supporters to refrain from violence during the protest scheduled for October 10.
In a message to supporters, Ranka said the party would not resort to violence, regardless of the circumstances. He also expressed confidence that the demonstration would make history.
“Dear cockroaches, I am so proud of how far we have all come. Tomorrow, no matter what, we will make history,” Ranka wrote on X.
‘We Will Not Raise Our Hands’: Ranka's Appeal To Supporters
Ranka reiterated his appeal for non-violence in a separate message to CJP supporters, urging them to uphold the Constitution and Mahatma Gandhi's principles during the demonstration.
“Just remember one thing: the Constitution in your hand and Gandhi in your heart. Whatever happens, our hands will not be raised. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” he said.
Ranka's remarks come amid heightened attention surrounding the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.
‘Indian Government Is In Lockdown’: Saurav Das
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also posted a message on X ahead of the demonstration, saying, “The Indian government is in lockdown. This is the power of the youth. See you all tomorrow.”
Dear Cockroaches! I am so proud of how far we have all come. Tomorrow, whatever happens, we WILL make history. बस एक बात याद रखना - हाथ में संविधान और दिल में गांधी। कुछ भी हो जाये, हाथ हमारा नहीं उठेगा। भारत माता की जय।— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 9, 2026
The Delhi Police refused permission for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing violations during an earlier protest, according to the information provided.
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Internet Shutdown Reported In Parts Of New Delhi
Internet services are set to be temporarily suspended in parts of New Delhi in view of the proposed CJP protest on October 10. The Home Ministry has approved a temporary shutdown covering a four-kilometre radius around the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing.
The suspension is scheduled to begin at 10 pm on October 9 and continue until 10 pm on October 10. Instructions have reportedly been issued to suspend all forms of mobile internet technology within the specified area.
57 Metro Stations To Remain Closed, Trains Cancelled
As part of the reported security measures ahead of the demonstration, 57 Delhi Metro stations are set to remain closed, while several train services have also been cancelled.
The proposed protest has drawn attention amid restrictions on demonstrations and reported disruptions to internet and public transport services in the national capital.
ALSO READ: Delhi Suspends Mobile Internet For 24 Hours Ahead Of CJP Protest; Check Affected Areas
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) planning?
Has the Delhi Police granted permission for the CJP protest?
No, the Delhi Police has refused permission for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar. This decision was made citing violations that occurred during an earlier protest.
What disruptions are expected in Delhi due to the proposed CJP protest?
Internet services will be temporarily suspended in parts of New Delhi. Additionally, 57 Delhi Metro stations are set to remain closed, and several train services have been cancelled.
When and where will internet services be suspended?
Internet services are scheduled to be suspended from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10. This shutdown will cover a four-kilometre radius around the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing.