‘We Will Not Raise Our Hands’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Sends Message Ahead Of Delhi Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP announced protest; spokesperson urged supporters to avoid violence.

Delhi Police denied permission, citing previous protest violations.

Internet services, 57 metro stations closed for security.

The proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has generated considerable buzz, with party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka urging supporters to refrain from violence during the protest scheduled for October 10.

In a message to supporters, Ranka said the party would not resort to violence, regardless of the circumstances. He also expressed confidence that the demonstration would make history.

“Dear cockroaches, I am so proud of how far we have all come. Tomorrow, no matter what, we will make history,” Ranka wrote on X.

‘We Will Not Raise Our Hands’: Ranka's Appeal To Supporters

Ranka reiterated his appeal for non-violence in a separate message to CJP supporters, urging them to uphold the Constitution and Mahatma Gandhi's principles during the demonstration.

“Just remember one thing: the Constitution in your hand and Gandhi in your heart. Whatever happens, our hands will not be raised. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” he said.

Ranka's remarks come amid heightened attention surrounding the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

‘Indian Government Is In Lockdown’: Saurav Das

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also posted a message on X ahead of the demonstration, saying, “The Indian government is in lockdown. This is the power of the youth. See you all tomorrow.”

Dear Cockroaches! I am so proud of how far we have all come. Tomorrow, whatever happens, we WILL make history. बस एक बात याद रखना - हाथ में संविधान और दिल में गांधी। कुछ भी हो जाये, हाथ हमारा नहीं उठेगा। भारत माता की जय। — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 9, 2026

The Delhi Police refused permission for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing violations during an earlier protest, according to the information provided.

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Internet Shutdown Reported In Parts Of New Delhi

Internet services are set to be temporarily suspended in parts of New Delhi in view of the proposed CJP protest on October 10. The Home Ministry has approved a temporary shutdown covering a four-kilometre radius around the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing.

The suspension is scheduled to begin at 10 pm on October 9 and continue until 10 pm on October 10. Instructions have reportedly been issued to suspend all forms of mobile internet technology within the specified area.

57 Metro Stations To Remain Closed, Trains Cancelled

As part of the reported security measures ahead of the demonstration, 57 Delhi Metro stations are set to remain closed, while several train services have also been cancelled.

The proposed protest has drawn attention amid restrictions on demonstrations and reported disruptions to internet and public transport services in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Delhi Suspends Mobile Internet For 24 Hours Ahead Of CJP Protest; Check Affected Areas