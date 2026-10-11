Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vowed to continue protests.

Party leaders were detained, then released on surety bond.

Court order mandates no peace breach for one year.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he had not signed any bond promising not to protest, asserting that the party would continue its agitation despite the detention of its leaders ahead of a planned demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

“Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again,” Dipke said.

'Rs 50,000 Surety Bond': Delhi Police

A Delhi executive magistrate court on Sunday ordered the release of Dipke and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, directing them not to engage in any activity that could lead to a breach of peace for one year, the party’s legal affairs head, Ratna Singh, said.

Delhi Police said a bail bond with a surety of Rs 50,000 was furnished for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year.

The three leaders were detained by Delhi Police shortly after landing in the national capital on Saturday. They had arrived to participate in a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJP leaders were scheduled to address a press conference at 2 pm on Sunday.

Delhi Police Registers Over 20 FIRs Over Protest

Delhi Police said it had registered more than 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to hold a protest on October 10, alleging that demonstrators had tried to stage the protest forcibly.

The cases include charges related to disturbing law and order, obstructing government work and assaulting police personnel. Four people have been detained in connection with the cases, police said.