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English NewsNewsIndia‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Dipke Says He Hasn’t Signed Bond Promising Not To Protest

‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Dipke Says He Hasn’t Signed Bond Promising Not To Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vowed to resume protests, saying he signed no bond barring demonstrations. Earlier CJP's legal affair saiud party's leaders were released on a Rs 50,000 surety bond.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vowed to continue protests.
  • Party leaders were detained, then released on surety bond.
  • Court order mandates no peace breach for one year.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he had not signed any bond promising not to protest, asserting that the party would continue its agitation despite the detention of its leaders ahead of a planned demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

“Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again,” Dipke said.

'Rs 50,000 Surety Bond': Delhi Police

A Delhi executive magistrate court on Sunday ordered the release of Dipke and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, directing them not to engage in any activity that could lead to a breach of peace for one year, the party’s legal affairs head, Ratna Singh, said.

Delhi Police said a bail bond with a surety of Rs 50,000 was furnished for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year.

The three leaders were detained by Delhi Police shortly after landing in the national capital on Saturday. They had arrived to participate in a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJP leaders were scheduled to address a press conference at 2 pm on Sunday.

Delhi Police Registers Over 20 FIRs Over Protest

Delhi Police said it had registered more than 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to hold a protest on October 10, alleging that demonstrators had tried to stage the protest forcibly.

The cases include charges related to disturbing law and order, obstructing government work and assaulting police personnel. Four people have been detained in connection with the cases, police said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were CJP leaders detained in Delhi?

CJP leaders, including founder Abhijeet Dipke, were detained by Delhi Police ahead of a planned demonstration. They were protesting and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What conditions were set for the CJP leaders' release?

An executive magistrate court ordered their release, directing them not to engage in activities breaching peace for one year. A bail bond of Rs 50,000 was furnished for maintaining peace and good behavior.

Will the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue its protests?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke stated the party would continue its agitation and 'hit the streets again.' He denied signing any bond promising not to protest.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP Breaking News ABP Live Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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