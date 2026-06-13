‘We Saw Rahul Hug Modi’: Pinarayi Fires Back Amid INDIA Bloc Row, Questions Congress' Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Rahul Gandhi for weakening INDIA alliance.

Vijayan highlighted Rahul's Modi embrace, questioned alliance approach.

Other CPI(M) leaders also questioned Congress's opposition unity approach.

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday (June 13) launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his political approach does not strengthen the INDIA alliance and instead benefits the BJP.

The remarks come amid growing tensions between the two leaders following Rahul Gandhi's alleged comment that he would not hug Vijayan because of their political differences in Kerala.

‘We All Saw Rahul Gandhi Hugging Narendra Modi’

Responding to the controversy, Vijayan referred to Rahul Gandhi's public interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"But we all saw the photograph of Rahul Gandhi hugging Narendra Modi," Vijayan said, according to PTI.

He clarified that his objection was not to the act itself.

"My objection is not to the act of hugging Modi itself. Rather, his remarks represent a particular political message. It reflects Rahul Gandhi's approach and how he views the INDIA alliance.”

Questions Raised Over Congress' Handling Of Opposition Bloc

Vijayan also criticised the Congress leadership's approach within the opposition alliance.

"It is not only us, but also leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, along with other major non-Congress parties, who raised objections during the meeting and spoke against the Congress position," he said.

The CPI(M) leader further argued that the current situation within the opposition bloc was a result of Congress' political strategy.

“The current situation has been created by the Congress party's approach, particularly by Rahul Gandhi's approach. The reality is that this approach does not strengthen the INDIA alliance. As I have said before, it often ends up helping the BJP. Through such actions, Rahul Gandhi is creating a situation where he effectively becomes a facilitator of the BJP's interests.”

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby Joins Criticism

The controversy also drew reactions from other senior CPI(M) leaders.

Party general secretary MA Baby wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, describing Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks as inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation within the opposition alliance.

“An embrace is not something that can be forced; it is a gesture of affection and goodwill that comes naturally,” Baby said.

Baby also cited past instances involving Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and news portal NewsClick, claiming that Rahul Gandhi had not extended verbal support in those cases.

John Brittas Calls For Wider Context

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, who attended the INDIA bloc meeting, urged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks be viewed in the context of the broader discussion.

"Rahul's statements contained contradictions. While he reportedly called for ending differences and fostering unity among opposition parties, he simultaneously maintained that the political battle against the Left in Kerala would continue," Brittas said.

Referring to allegations that CPI(M) has an understanding with the BJP, Brittas warned that such accusations weaken the opposition alliance.

“If a constituent of the alliance is accused of having an arrangement with the BJP, it weakens the bloc itself.”

INDIA Alliance Tensions Come To Fore

The exchange marks the latest flashpoint between the Congress and CPI(M) leadership, with the dispute emerging from Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks at an INDIA bloc meeting and triggering a broader debate over opposition unity and political cooperation within the alliance.