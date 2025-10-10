Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a significant move to deepen bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to peace, security, and development.

During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Afghanistan’s invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in the country. “Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is deeply appreciated. This is something we can discuss further, as we share a strong interest in boosting trade and commerce,” he said. He also welcomed the recent commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi, describing it as a step forward in strengthening people-to-people ties.

During his bilateral meeting with the Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further.…

The two leaders discussed regional security in depth, with Dr Jaishankar emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated efforts against terrorism. “We face a shared threat from cross-border terrorism, which endangers growth and prosperity in both nations. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he noted. He also acknowledged Afghanistan’s support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling the solidarity “noteworthy.”

In a major diplomatic announcement, Dr Jaishankar revealed that India’s Technical Mission in Kabul would now be upgraded to the Embassy of India, reflecting India’s full commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. “Closer cooperation between our countries contributes not only to Afghanistan’s national development but also to regional stability and resilience,” he said.

During meeting with Afghan FM Muttaqi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India..."



"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial…

The meeting also highlighted India’s role as a rapid responder in times of crisis. Reflecting on past collaborations, Dr Jaishankar said, “Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan. While we have interacted before, notably after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and following the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquakes, a face-to-face meeting allows us to exchange perspectives, identify shared interests, and forge closer cooperation.”

He praised India’s swift disaster relief efforts in Afghanistan, noting that relief materials reached earthquake-affected areas within hours, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to contribute to the reconstruction of residences in those regions.