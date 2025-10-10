Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy

'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy

EAM Jaishankar meets Afghan FM Muttaqi, stresses joint fight against terrorism, boosts trade, and announces upgrading India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to full embassy status.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a significant move to deepen bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to peace, security, and development.

During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Afghanistan’s invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in the country. “Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is deeply appreciated. This is something we can discuss further, as we share a strong interest in boosting trade and commerce,” he said. He also welcomed the recent commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi, describing it as a step forward in strengthening people-to-people ties.

The two leaders discussed regional security in depth, with Dr Jaishankar emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated efforts against terrorism. “We face a shared threat from cross-border terrorism, which endangers growth and prosperity in both nations. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he noted. He also acknowledged Afghanistan’s support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling the solidarity “noteworthy.”

In a major diplomatic announcement, Dr Jaishankar revealed that India’s Technical Mission in Kabul would now be upgraded to the Embassy of India, reflecting India’s full commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. “Closer cooperation between our countries contributes not only to Afghanistan’s national development but also to regional stability and resilience,” he said.

The meeting also highlighted India’s role as a rapid responder in times of crisis. Reflecting on past collaborations, Dr Jaishankar said, “Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan. While we have interacted before, notably after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and following the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquakes, a face-to-face meeting allows us to exchange perspectives, identify shared interests, and forge closer cooperation.” 

He praised India’s swift disaster relief efforts in Afghanistan, noting that relief materials reached earthquake-affected areas within hours, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to contribute to the reconstruction of residences in those regions.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar India Afghanistan Relations Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Assam CID Arrested Zubeen Garg’s Security Guards After Rs 1 Crore Bank Transactions Surface
Assam CID Arrested Zubeen Garg’s Security Guards After Rs 1 Crore Bank Transactions Surface
World
Trump Administration Moves To Tighten H-1B Visa Rules After Massive Fee Proposal
Trump Administration Moves To Tighten H-1B Visa Rules After Massive Fee Proposal
World
Russia Backs Trump For Nobel Peace Prize, Citing Efforts To End Ukraine War
Russia Backs Trump For Nobel Peace Prize, Citing Efforts To End Ukraine War
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Near Conclusion, Chirag Paswan Confirms Positive Talks With BJP
Bihar Elections: NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Near Conclusion, Chirag Paswan Confirms Positive Talks With BJP
Advertisement

Videos

ED Raids Sujit Roy's Residence Ahead Of Job Scam In West Bengal | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Nominations Begin Today For First Phase of Elections | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: FIR Filed Against 15 Senior Officers, Including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Seat Distribution Chaos Continues, NDA Expected To Take Key Decision Today | ABP News
Ayodhya: House Collapses After Illegal Cracker Blast, 5 Dead | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget