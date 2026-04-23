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HomeNewsIndia‘We Have Seen Reports’: MEA Responds To Trump's 'Hellhole’ Comment On India

‘We Have Seen Reports’: MEA Responds To Trump's 'Hellhole’ Comment On India

India gave a restrained response to Donald Trump amplifying “hellhole” remarks, saying it has “seen reports.” AAP and Congress slammed the comments, calling them insulting.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India acknowledges reports of US commentator's
  • Former US President Trump reposted controversial commentary on India.

India finally gave the response to the US President Donald Trump's amplifying remarks by an American commentator who referred to India as a “hell-hole". The Ministry of External Affais on Thursday said that it had “seen some reports." “We have seen some reports. That’s where I will leave it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, without elaborating.

The restrained response came after Trump reposted content from conservative radio host Michael Savage’s podcast Savage Nation, in which Michael Savage called for an end to the United States’ birthright citizenship law and described India, China and other nations as “hell-holes."

AAP Slams Trump; Congress Calls PM Modi 'Weak'

Earlier, AAP leader Manish Sisodia slammed Trump's "hellhole" remarks and said that this kind of remarks might give you headlines but calling India with such a comment only exposes the ignorance and hollow arrogance.

"Insulting India may win you headlines. But India doesn’t need your approval. A nation of 1.4 billion people with dignity, talent, and civilizational depth will not be defined by your rhetoric. Calling India a “hellhole” doesn’t insult India- it exposes your ignorance and hollow arrogance," Sisodia said in a post on X. 

Meanwhile, Congress called Trump's remark "insulting and anti-India" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up this matter with the US President and register a strong objection. 

The Congress also called PM Modi "weak" and added that the entire country is bearing the brunt of it.

"US President Trump has called India a “HELLHOLE.” This statement is extremely insulting and anti-India. It hurts every Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take up this matter with the US President and register a strong objection. However, given his track record so far, it cannot be expected that he will say anything in front of Trump. Trump has repeatedly made insulting remarks about India, and Modi has remained SILENT. Narendra Modi is a WEAK PM, and the entire country is bearing the brunt of it," Congress said in a post on X. 

What Trump Said?

The controversy began after Trump shared excerpts from a programme hosted by Michael Savage, who was criticising US birthright citizenship. During the discussion, Savage claimed migrants travel to the United States late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children, later bringing in family members from countries such as India and China, which he referred to as “some other hellhole on the planet.”

“A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet,” he wrote in the letter.

The letter also described Indian and Chinese immigrants as “gangsters with laptops” who have “stepped on our flag”.

“They’ve done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. In my unhumble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They’ve robbed us blind, treated us like second-class citizens, let the ‘turd world’ triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera,” he wrote.

He also argued that immigration trends were reshaping American society and criticised the US Constitution as outdated for the modern era.

Savage further accused immigrant communities of lacking loyalty to the United States and suggested that citizenship policies should be decided by public vote rather than courts. He also targeted the American Civil Liberties Union, accusing it of supporting undocumented migrants.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's official response to the

The Ministry of External Affairs stated they had

Who made the

Conservative radio host Michael Savage made the remarks during his podcast, and the comments were reposted by US President Donald Trump.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
INC Manish Sisodia CONGRESS US President Donald Trump US India Ties Iran Defends India And China Trump's Hellhole Remark Trump On India And China
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