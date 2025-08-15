Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'We Do Not Respect Indus Water Treaty': PM Modi's Firm Stance Against Pakistan

India suspends the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, citing cross-border terrorism, prioritizing farmers’ interests, and signaling a historic shift in relations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On India’s Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a striking declaration: “India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have come to realize that the Indus Waters Treaty is unjust. Water from the Indus River system has been irrigating the lands of the enemy, while our own farmers have suffered. What kind of agreement is this that has caused such immense loss to our farmers for the past seven decades?”

This statement comes in the wake of a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a foreign national. The attack, which has been linked to cross-border terrorism, prompted swift and decisive action from India’s top security authorities.

Indus Water Treaty Abolished By India

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the nation’s highest decision-making body on national security, has announced strict measures against Pakistan. Among the most consequential is the indefinite suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the landmark 1960 agreement that governed water sharing between India and Pakistan for over six decades.

Under the treaty, India and Pakistan shared control of the Indus River and its tributaries, including the Jhelum and Chenab rivers. These waterways have long been vital to Pakistan’s agriculture and water supply, supporting tens of millions of people. With the treaty now suspended, India may divert or stop the flow of these rivers, a move with potentially far-reaching consequences for Pakistan.

Decision After 3 Wars

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed on September 19, 1960, had survived three wars between the two nations in 1965, 1971, and 1999. Its suspension marks a historic and unprecedented step in India-Pakistan relations.

Announcing the decision, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the context: “In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.”

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indus Waters Treaty Cabinet Committee On Security Jammu And Kashmir Farmers Pakistan Narendra Modi Cross Border Terrorism INDIA Pahalgam Terror Attack Water Dispute
Preferred Sources
