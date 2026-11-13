Kerala To Launch Honey Mission In Wayanad's Sugandhagiri After Priyanka Gandhi's Suggestion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Gandhi visited Sugandhagiri, suggested Honey Mission for livelihoods.

Minister Siddique assured Honey Mission implementation in the first phase.

Residents voiced concerns about land titles and development clearances.

State's Honey Mission creates tribal employment through honey processing.

Wayanad (Keralam), Nov 13 (PTI) Keralam Agriculture Minister T Siddique on Friday assured that the state government's Honey Mission would be implemented in Sugandhagiri in this hill district in the first phase, accepting a suggestion made by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to the tribal settlement.

The Wayanad MP, who visited Sugandhagiri to interact with residents and understand their problems, proposed extending the initiative to the area to create livelihood opportunities for tribal communities.

The minister accepted her suggestion and gave the assurance in her presence.

Residents welcomed the announcement with applause.

The Honey Mission is a state government initiative aimed at creating employment opportunities in tribal areas through training in honey collection and processing and facilitating market access for the products.

During the interaction, Priyanka also heard the concerns of local people, who demanded land titles for those who possessed documents establishing their rights to the land.

They also sought steps to avoid delays in obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Forest Department for development projects.

They further demanded that land earmarked for public purposes but lying unused be utilised for new development initiatives.

Priyanka arrived at Sugandhagiri Government Lower Primary School on Friday morning, where women welcomed her with traditional tribal dances.

Wayanad District Panchayat president Chandrika Krishnan, District Collector V Chelsasini, Pozhuthana panchayat president Nasser Kathiri, vice-president Sudha Anil, District Congress Committee president T J Isaac and other local leaders were present during the visit.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)