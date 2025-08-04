Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi to pay his last respects to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and tribal stalwart Shibu Soren, who passed away at the age of 81. The Prime Minister also met with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to personally extend his condolences on the loss of his father.

The video was shared by news agency ANI on X

Sharing poignant moments from his visit, PM Modi posted on social media platform X, “Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.



Former Jharkhand CM and JMM founder patron Shibu Soren passed away at the hospital today after a prolonged illness.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/a1Bc2YCL9X — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

President Murmu Also Reached The Hospital

President Droupadi Murmu also made her way to the hospital to honor the legacy of the late leader. Earlier in the day, she had taken to X to express her sorrow, describing Soren’s death as a significant loss in the realm of social justice.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu leaves from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Former Jharkhand CM and JMM founder patron Shibu Soren passed away at the hospital today after a prolonged illness. pic.twitter.com/JedVBFJ2To — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

“He championed the cause of tribal identity and the formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and as a Member of Parliament,” President Murmu wrote. “His emphasis on the welfare of the people, especially the tribal communities, will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren Ji, other family members and admirers," President Draupadi Murmu posted this on X.

The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 4, 2025

Soren, affectionately known as "Guruji," was a towering figure in Jharkhand politics and a lifelong advocate for tribal rights and empowerment. His passing marks the end of an era for the state he helped shape—both in spirit and in structure.