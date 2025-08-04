Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaWATCH | PM Modi Visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay Last Respects To Ex-Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren

PM Modi and President Murmu paid tribute to former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, who passed away at 81. They visited his family at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and offered heartfelt condolences.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 03:06 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi to pay his last respects to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and tribal stalwart Shibu Soren, who passed away at the age of 81. The Prime Minister also met with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to personally extend his condolences on the loss of his father.

The video was shared by news agency ANI on X

Sharing poignant moments from his visit, PM Modi posted on social media platform X, “Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji.”

President Murmu Also Reached The Hospital

President Droupadi Murmu also made her way to the hospital to honor the legacy of the late leader. Earlier in the day, she had taken to X to express her sorrow, describing Soren’s death as a significant loss in the realm of social justice.

“He championed the cause of tribal identity and the formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and as a Member of Parliament,” President Murmu wrote. “His emphasis on the welfare of the people, especially the tribal communities, will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren Ji, other family members and admirers," President Draupadi Murmu posted this on X. 

Soren, affectionately known as "Guruji," was a towering figure in Jharkhand politics and a lifelong advocate for tribal rights and empowerment. His passing marks the end of an era for the state he helped shape—both in spirit and in structure.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
