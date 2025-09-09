Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas In Himachal Pradesh

WATCH: PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas In Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi surveys flood-hit Himachal, meets NDRF teams and affected residents, and discusses relief measures with CM Sukhu amid widespread damage to crops, roads, and infrastructure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to assess the devastation caused by recent floods and landslides. Landing at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district, he was received by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other state officials.

Before touching down, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions, gaining a firsthand view of the widespread damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure. The Prime Minister also interacted with residents affected by the deluge, listening to their concerns and witnessing the scale of destruction.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations across the state. He will later chair a high-level meeting at Kangra Airport with senior state leaders, including over 20 officials such as former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, to discuss the losses and coordinate relief efforts.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the severe impact of last week’s heavy rains, noting that while the state suffered fewer casualties than in 2023, the damage to property, agriculture, and infrastructure has been extensive. “Our farmers’ crops have been destroyed, landslides have disrupted communities, drinking water and electricity facilities are damaged, and roads are in poor condition,” he said. Sukhu emphasized the role of global warming and cloudbursts in exacerbating the disaster and stressed the need for scientific studies to better understand these events.

PM Modi's Visit To Flood Affected Areas

PM Modi shares his aerial visit on his X handle and wrote, "Undertook an aerial survey to assess the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. We stand firmly with the people in this difficult time and all efforts are being made to ensure continuous support to those affected."

He also met the people affected by these floods and landslides and said, "I spoke with some people affected by the severe floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Their suffering, along with the damage caused by the tragedy, is heart-wrenching. We are fully committed to ensuring that relief and assistance reach every individual enduring the crisis of adverse weather."

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the central government will announce a special relief package to support the state in managing the aftermath. “The Prime Minister’s aerial survey will help us understand the severity of the situation, and we are requesting a special relief package so that funds can be allocated efficiently,” he added.

PM Modi’s visit will also include an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Chamba, Mandi, and Kullu districts, ensuring that the central government has a clear understanding of the ground realities before approving support measures.

As Himachal Pradesh faces the dual challenges of natural disasters and climate-related threats, the Prime Minister’s engagement underscores the urgency of coordinated rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts across the state.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kangra Chamba SDRF Kullu PM Modi Landslides NDRF Crop Damage Cloudbursts Himachal Pradesh Floods Disaster Relief MANDI Infrastructure Damage Flood-affected Areas Relief Package
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal: Protesters Torch KP Sharma Oli’s Bhaktapur Residence, Dance As Flames Engulf Property — VIDEO
Nepal: Protesters Torch KP Sharma Oli’s Bhaktapur Residence, Dance As Flames Engulf Property — VIDEO
World
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget