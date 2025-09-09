WATCH: PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas In Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to assess the devastation caused by recent floods and landslides. Landing at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district, he was received by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other state officials.

Before touching down, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions, gaining a firsthand view of the widespread damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure. The Prime Minister also interacted with residents affected by the deluge, listening to their concerns and witnessing the scale of destruction.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations across the state. He will later chair a high-level meeting at Kangra Airport with senior state leaders, including over 20 officials such as former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, to discuss the losses and coordinate relief efforts.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the severe impact of last week’s heavy rains, noting that while the state suffered fewer casualties than in 2023, the damage to property, agriculture, and infrastructure has been extensive. “Our farmers’ crops have been destroyed, landslides have disrupted communities, drinking water and electricity facilities are damaged, and roads are in poor condition,” he said. Sukhu emphasized the role of global warming and cloudbursts in exacerbating the disaster and stressed the need for scientific studies to better understand these events.

PM Modi shares his aerial visit on his X handle and wrote, "Undertook an aerial survey to assess the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. We stand firmly with the people in this difficult time and all efforts are being made to ensure continuous support to those affected."

Undertook an aerial survey to assess the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. We stand firmly with the people in this difficult time and all efforts are being made to ensure continuous support to those affected.

He also met the people affected by these floods and landslides and said, "I spoke with some people affected by the severe floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Their suffering, along with the damage caused by the tragedy, is heart-wrenching. We are fully committed to ensuring that relief and assistance reach every individual enduring the crisis of adverse weather."

हिमाचल प्रदेश में भारी बाढ़ और लैंडस्लाइड से प्रभावित कुछ लोगों से बातचीत की। उनकी पीड़ा के साथ ही त्रासदी से हुआ नुकसान मन को व्यथित करने वाला है। खराब मौसम का संकट झेल रहे हर व्यक्ति तक राहत और सहायता पहुंचे, इसके लिए हम पूरी तरह से प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the central government will announce a special relief package to support the state in managing the aftermath. “The Prime Minister’s aerial survey will help us understand the severity of the situation, and we are requesting a special relief package so that funds can be allocated efficiently,” he added.

PM Modi’s visit will also include an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Chamba, Mandi, and Kullu districts, ensuring that the central government has a clear understanding of the ground realities before approving support measures.

As Himachal Pradesh faces the dual challenges of natural disasters and climate-related threats, the Prime Minister’s engagement underscores the urgency of coordinated rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts across the state.