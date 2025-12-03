Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: Opposition MPs Wear Gas Masks Inside Parliament During Winter Session To Protest Delhi’s Toxic Air

WATCH: Opposition MPs Wear Gas Masks Inside Parliament During Winter Session To Protest Delhi’s Toxic Air

Opposition MPs entered Parliament wearing gas masks during the Winter Session to protest Delhi’s toxic air and demand urgent government action on pollution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Parliament witnessed an unusual and dramatic moment during the Winter Session when several Opposition MPs walked into the House wearing gas masks, protesting against the alarming rise in Delhi’s toxic air levels. The symbolic demonstration immediately grabbed national attention, reigniting the debate on pollution, public health, and political accountability. The incident comes at a time when Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has slipped into the “severe” category, raising concerns about long-term health impacts and urgent measures needed to combat the crisis.

ALSO READ: Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row

MPs Stage Visual Protest Inside Parliament

In a striking display of dissent, Opposition lawmakers donned gas masks as they entered the Parliament premises. Their aim was to highlight how the national capital’s air has become “unbreathable,” affecting millions of residents, including children and the elderly. The protest video circulated widely online, prompting a surge of public responses and amplifying concerns over air pollution management.

Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges Into 'Severe' Zone

The national capital woke up to another alarming spell of pollution as several neighbourhoods recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ category. Entire stretches of the city were enveloped in a dense layer of grey smog, drastically reducing visibility and raising fresh concerns over respiratory safety.

At Akshardham, a thick haze hovered over roads and residential pockets, with the Central Pollution Control Board reporting an AQI of 405, placing it firmly in the most hazardous bracket. Conditions were no better around AIIMS, where readings spiked to 420, indicating a sharp decline in air quality.

Other major monitoring stations also presented a grim picture:

  • Anand Vihar: 405
  • Ghazipur: 405
  • India Gate: 356
  • Dhaula Kuan: 303

With the Winter Session in progress, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra voiced serious worry over the worsening air quality, noting that the brunt of the pollution is being borne by young children and senior citizens. She stressed that the growing health threat calls for immediate action from the government to safeguard vulnerable groups.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Delhi Air Pollution Parliament Winter Session Opposition Mps Protest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Uttar Pradesh News: Constable Attacked by Locals While Resolving Dispute
Breaking: Pakistan on Edge as Imran Khan Accuses Gen. Munir of Abuse, Isolation and Political Vendetta
Breaking: BJP Leads but Congress Makes Comeback as Early Results Shift Dynamics in Delhi MCD By-Polls
Breaking: Defence Minister Alleges Nehru Proposed Babri Masjid Construction via Public Funds
Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget