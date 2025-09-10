'Was In Spa When Whole Hotel Was Burnt': Indian Woman's Video Appeal For Help Goes Viral

An Indian tourist stranded in Pokhara has appealed to the embassy for urgent help as violent Gen Z protests in Nepal turned deadly, with mobs torching public infrastructure and forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday.

In a video shared by Prafful Garg, tourist Upastha Gill said she lost all her belongings after her hotel was set on fire during the unrest.

“My name is Upastha Gill. I request the Indian embassy to please help us. I had come here to host a volleyball league, but the hotel I was staying in has been completely burned down. All my luggage and belongings were in my room. I was in the spa when people armed with large sticks chased me. I barely managed to escape with my life,” Gill said in the video.

She described the situation in Pokhara as “very bad,” alleging that protesters were targeting everyone, including tourists.

“They don’t care if someone is here for travel or work. Fires are being set on roads everywhere. Many of us are stranded with no idea how long we can remain in temporary shelters. With folded hands, I request the Indian embassy to help us. Please deliver this message to them,” she added.