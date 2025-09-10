Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Was In Spa When Whole Hotel Was Burnt': Indian Woman's Video Appeal For Help Goes Viral

'Was In Spa When Whole Hotel Was Burnt': Indian Woman's Video Appeal For Help Goes Viral

In a video shared by Prafful Garg, tourist Upastha Gill said she lost all her belongings after her hotel was set on fire during the unrest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An Indian tourist stranded in Pokhara has appealed to the embassy for urgent help as violent Gen Z protests in Nepal turned deadly, with mobs torching public infrastructure and forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday.

In a video shared by Prafful Garg, tourist Upastha Gill said she lost all her belongings after her hotel was set on fire during the unrest.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prafful Garg (@praffulgarg)

“My name is Upastha Gill. I request the Indian embassy to please help us. I had come here to host a volleyball league, but the hotel I was staying in has been completely burned down. All my luggage and belongings were in my room. I was in the spa when people armed with large sticks chased me. I barely managed to escape with my life,” Gill said in the video.

She described the situation in Pokhara as “very bad,” alleging that protesters were targeting everyone, including tourists.

“They don’t care if someone is here for travel or work. Fires are being set on roads everywhere. Many of us are stranded with no idea how long we can remain in temporary shelters. With folded hands, I request the Indian embassy to help us. Please deliver this message to them,” she added.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Nepal Protest Nepal Unrest Nepal Gen Z Protest Indian Tourists Nepal
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Poland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut
Poland's Airspace Violated By Russian Drones, Major Airports Shut
India
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Joint Operation Uncovers ISI Network, Terror Plan Neutralized | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Flights Canceled Amid Unrest at Tribhuvan International Airport | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Former MPs and Lawmakers’ Houses Torched Amid Unrest in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s Statement, Looks Forward to Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Nepal’s Capital Erupts in Violence as Protests Against Government Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget