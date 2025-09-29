Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'War Score Was 6/0': Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Reacts To PM Modi's 'Op Sindoor On Field' Remark

The Pakistan Defence Minister quipped that though India won the Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan by five wickets, the "Pakistan-India war score was 6-0".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media post congratulating team India for winning the Asia Cup 2025. PM Modi likened the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor, saying the outcome remained the same as India won. Asif slammed PM Modi's post saying such remarks won't bring peace.

The Pakistan Defence Minister also quipped that though India won the Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan by five wickets, the "Pakistan-India war score was 6-0".

Reacting to PM Modi’s post on X, Khawaja Asif wrote: “By destroying the culture and spirit of cricket, Modi is undermining the prospects of peace and conflict resolution in the subcontinent just to save his politics. This is not how peace and respect are restored. The Pakistan-India war score was 6/0. We are saying nothing — Modi has been disgraced both in India and globally.”

India on Sunday won its ninth Asia Cup after beating Pakistan by five wickets at the final at Dubai International Stadium. 

Congratulating team India on their win, PM Modi took to X and wrote: "Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India had launched a military operation "Operation Sindoor," as it targeted terrorists and terror camps based in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This led to a conflict with the Pakistani military.

Asif's remark came after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had claimed at the UN General Assembly that the Pakistani army shot down 7 Indian Air Force jets during a four-day conflict. However, their Defence Minister has now claimed that six jets were downed, an instance which shows how Pakistan has repeatedly made false claims regarding Indian aircraft being downed.

Notably, the Indian team was denied the winners' trophy after they refused to accept it from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi after emerging victorious.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
PM Modi Pakistan Khwaja Asif Asia Cup 2025
