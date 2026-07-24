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English NewsNewsIndiaWangchuk ends hunger strike after govt assures him of meeting his demands

Wangchuk ends hunger strike after govt assures him of meeting his demands

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI): Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his indefinite hunger strike after the government assured him that his demands would be me.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 02:08 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI): Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his indefinite hunger strike after the government assured him that his demands would be met.

He announced the end of his fast after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital around Thursday midnight and conveyed the government's assurances.

"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days," Wangchuk said in a post on X.

After Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible." "I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy," the prime minister added.

Reading out the government's assurances to Wangchuk in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo and others at the hospital, Nadda said, "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026." The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams.

"Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda added.

Wangchuk said that a total of 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging him to break the fast.

"This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he said in his post on X.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said it was "relieved and grateful" that activist Sonam Wangchuk had ended his 26-day hunger strike, but asserted that its peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his "extraordinary courage and sacrifice".

"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," Dipke said.

"The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he added.

Wangchuk joined the CJP-led agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28. He began an indefinite hunger strike in support of students demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Over the next 26 days, he lost around 11 kg and repeatedly appealed for the movement to remain peaceful despite the police crackdown on the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.

On July 18, the Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital, stating he required medical attention. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenged the move before the Delhi High Court, contending that he was being kept in the government hospital against his wishes. The high court subsequently facilitated his transfer to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he continued his fast.

During his stay at Medanta, Wangchuk said he wanted to return to his students and his work as an educator but could not end his fast without safeguards for the young protesters. PTI PK AO MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 02:00 AM (IST)
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