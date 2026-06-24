Wang calls for China, Russia to strengthen cooperation for making BRICS leading force of Global South

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday urged China and Russia to bolster cooperation for the "strengthening and expansion" of the BRICS mechanism, making it a "leading force" of the Global South.

He further said Beijing is "ready to work" with Moscow to promote accelerated development and revitalisation of the two countries, and also make "China-Russia contributions" to the peaceful development of mankind, as he met Russia's Secretary of the Security Council, Sergei Shoigu here.

The update about their meeting was shared on X by Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong.

India hosted the meeting of the NSAs of BRICS nations on June 22-23, in its capacity as the current chair of the influential grouping.

Both Wang and Shoigu, among others attended the conclave, and met on its sidelines.

Xu in his post said, "Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi." "Wang said China is ready to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen comprehensive strategic coordination, promote the accelerated development and revitalisation of the two countries, and make China-Russia contributions to the peaceful development of mankind," the Chinese envoy wrote.

He also posted some photos of the meeting between Wang and Shoigu.

"Noting BRICS's role as an important platform for the international community to practice multilateralism, uphold fairness and justice, and promote peace and security, Wang urged China and Russia to strengthen coordination and cooperation for the strengthening and expansion of the BRICS mechanism, making it a leading force of the Global South," the Chinese ambassador to India said.

"The meeting should converge on the consensus of BRICS countries, address security challenges, safeguard the security environment, inject more certainty into a turbulent world, and make more 'BRICS contributions'," he said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade. PTI KND KVK KVK

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