Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke shared a photograph of party members Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were remanded to five days in judicial custody on Wednesday, October 14, a day after being detained. He captioned the post, “Now just waiting for my brothers to be free.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

Dipke was granted conditional bail by Delhi Police on Saturday after being detained and arrested ahead of the CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march. He was released after signing a bond to maintain peace.

Dipke Shares Post After Release

After his release, Dipke took to X to share his reaction. Posting a photograph of Shah Rukh Khan, he wrote, “How does it feel to get out of jail after 24 hours without Wi-Fi and a phone?”

How it feels walking out of jail after 24 hours with no wifi and phone https://t.co/QrnvYmiMJc — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 17, 2026

Through the post, Dipke shared his experience of being in custody.

CJP Founder Granted Conditional Bail

Dipke was granted bail subject to certain conditions and asked to sign a bond to maintain peace. He later visited the residence of Anish Gawande, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

When asked about the peace bond, CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde said, “He will tell you himself. He is coming through the back door.”

Dipke Was Detained From Jhandewalan

On Friday, Delhi Police detained Dipke shortly after he left his residence in Jhandewalan to participate in the CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place. He was arrested over an alleged violation of the peace bond he had signed on October 10.

A senior police officer said Dipke had been released in accordance with the assurances given in the peace bond. The officer added that police were awaiting the written order for further details.

Left activist Neha Bora was also detained by police at Mandi House after Dipke announced the protest march. She was released later that night, while Dipke was released on Saturday evening.