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HomeNewsIndiaVoting On Women’s Bill Begins In Lok Sabha: Amit Shah Rejects North-South Divide - Key Highlights

Voting On Women’s Bill Begins In Lok Sabha: Amit Shah Rejects North-South Divide - Key Highlights

Dismissing concerns raised by the opposition, Shah said, “I assure them that if they support us for delimitation, then the value of each vote will have equal value across constituencies.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress for past delimitation freezes.
  • He refuted opposition's North-South divide narrative for political gain.
  • Shah highlighted record female participation in the bill debate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised the Congress and opposition parties during the Lok Sabha debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill, while defending the government’s position on delimitation.

Shah said, “In 1972, the then PM Indira Gandhi's government brought the Delimitation Bill and increased the number of seats from 525 to 545, and then froze it at this. In 1976, to save power during the Emergency period, the 42nd Amendment imposed a ban on delimitation. Even at that time, it was the Congress party that deprived the country's people of delimitation, and today too, it is the Congress party that is depriving them of delimitation.”

Rejects North-South Divide Narrative

Dismissing concerns raised by the opposition, Shah said, “I assure them that if they support us for delimitation, then the value of each vote will have equal value across constituencies.”

He accused opposition parties of trying to create a North-South divide for political gains.

“They have taken oath on the Constitution, yet they want to divide the country into North and South. We will not allow that to happen. They believe such narratives will make them popular,” he said.

‘Record Participation’ In Debate

Highlighting participation in the debate, Shah said, “Nearly 133 Members spoke in the House on this important Constitution Amendment Bill, out of which 56 Members were women, which will prove to be a record in itself.”

Delimitation To Rationalise Voter Distribution

Shah said that the delimitation exercise would lead to the rationalisation of voters across constituencies, ensuring more balanced representation.

Sharp Remarks At Opposition

Before voting on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Shah intensified his attack on opposition parties.

Pointing towards the Prime Minister’s chair, he said, “Your hair will turn white, but you will not be able to sit here.”

Opposition ‘Against Women’s Reservation’

Shah also said that while no one had openly opposed the constitutional amendment, the opposition’s stance reflected resistance to women’s reservation.

“If someone listens carefully to this debate, no one has opposed the constitutional amendment for women’s reservation. Everyone has said they welcome it, but all members of the INDIA alliance have clearly opposed women’s reservation,” he said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of delimitation?

Delimitation aims to rationalize voter distribution across constituencies, ensuring more balanced representation and equal value for each vote nationwide.

Why was delimitation frozen in the past?

The Congress party froze delimitation in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment to save power during the Emergency period.

What did Amit Shah accuse opposition parties of doing?

He accused them of trying to create a North-South divide for political gains and opposing women's reservation despite welcoming the constitutional amendment.

How many members participated in the Lok Sabha debate on the Women's Reservation Bill?

Nearly 133 Members of Parliament spoke during the debate, with 56 of them being women, which is considered a record.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
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Lok Sabha 'Lok Sabha' Amit Shah Rejects North-South Divide Amit Shah Speech Key Highlights Amit Shah Slams Congress
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