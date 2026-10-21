'Vote chori', 'regime change', youth protests: Fireworks at Dussehra rallies of Shinde and Uddhav

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI): The Shiv Sena marked 60 years of its traditional Dussehra rally on Tuesday as rival camps led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed separate gatherings here, attacking each other and speaking on a range of issues, from "vote theft" to "regime change" to youth protests.

Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, took aim at Thackeray, alleging the actual "vote theft" and "dacoity" of people's mandate took place after the 2019 state assembly polls, when the undivided Shiv Sena joined hands with rivals NCP and Congress to form a government.

Shinde questioned the Opposition's stand on electoral rolls, and said the INDIA bloc was a ten-headed demon king Ravana, whose effigy needed to be burnt.

Addressing his party's Dussehra rally at NESCO Centre in suburban Goregaon, Shinde asserted the BJP-led government and his party would stand by cultivators facing losses due to water scarcity.

Shinde accused the Congress of looting the country during its decades-long rule, and alleged that it was now demanding ballot papers after previously winning elections through booth capturing.

He alleged that the Opposition had earlier raised concerns over an increase in the number of voters and was now questioning the deletion of names.

"This is double standards and a daily show of new drama. The INDIA bloc is a ten-mouthed Ravana, and we need to burn its effigy," he said, claiming the Opposition wanted to undermine the Constitution.

Without naming Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde alleged that the actual "vote theft" had taken place after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, when the undivided Shiv Sena joined hands with NCP-Congress to form a government.

"You did not even contest the election. You made a backdoor entry and became chief minister. You stabbed the mandate and grabbed the post. It was a huge dacoity against the people's mandate," he said.

"When you lose, you call it vote chori and start alleging foul play. The INDIA bloc won elections in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. Why was there no vote chori then?" he asked.

Referring to Opposition leaders' remarks about regime changes in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Shinde accused them of encouraging anarchy in India.

"This is Hindustan, a new India. This is an India that enters Pakistan," he said, adding that people would teach a lesson to the anti-national people.

Questioning the Opposition's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shinde said the PM had made India the world's fourth-largest economy and had received the highest civilian awards of 36 countries.

The Shiv Sena leader alleged that the Opposition parties were holding rallies in Mumbai and promoting a "fake narrative" of vote chori when farmers were losing their crops.

He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for taking out a rally to the Supreme Court, alleging it amounted to an insult to the judiciary and an attack on a constitutional institution.

Shinde insisted he works on the ground rather than delivering speeches, and added that he has sent 100 tonnes of foodgrains to drought-affected farmers to help them celebrate Diwali.

He said farmers are facing difficulties as Maharashtra is under the shadow of drought, with standing crops drying up and affecting yields.

"Today, I have dispatched the first tranche of 100 tonnes of foodgrains to farmers as an advance Diwali gift. There will be more such rounds of assistance given to farmers," he said.

"Unfortunately, this year, the monsoon turned its back on farmers. We reached out to distressed farmers who are shedding tears and offered them consolation. This is not the time to politicise the farmers' plight but to extend support to them," Shinde said.

Describing himself as a farmer's son, Shinde said he understood the difficulties faced by cultivators and their families.

Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray addressed the first Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar in 1966, four months after forming the party on the 'sons of the soil' (Marathi manoos) plank.

His son Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), addressed his party's Dussehra rally at the same venue on Tuesday.

Former CM Thackeray asserted that the Opposition, including his party, has stood up for bringing about a 'regime change' and promised to usher in 'acche din' (good days) after dislodging the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, whose party has backed anti-CEC-SIR protests, emphasised the youth who have hit the streets in support of their demands are not Naxalites, but "revolutionaries" seeking their rights.

Thackeray insisted staging a protest is the right of youth because 'vote chori' (vote theft) is happening with everyone, especially new voters.

"We will bring 'acche din' (good days)," he added as he asked party workers to strive for government change.

"We have to unfurl Bhagwa (saffron flag) not only atop Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, but also on Lal Qila," Thackeray told the gathering.

"This is our identity. No one can steal our identity," he said in a veiled dig at the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.

The former CM claimed Maharashtra is being constantly insulted, but "bootlickers" don't utter a word on the issue, an attack on leaders of the rival Shiv Sena.

Thackeray targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks on protests by youth at the Hindutva outfit's annual Vijayadashami event held in Nagpur earlier in the day.

Bhagwat said regime-change agitations do not resolve fundamental problems, warning that protests could become instruments of political interests and fuel divisions in society rather than delivering solutions.

"If one does not get justice and hits the streets, you will dub them as goons and Naxalites?" asked Thackeray.

The Opposition politician slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government over its handling of drought in Maharashtra, saying the ruling coalition was only giving assurances to affected farmers.

Targeting his arch political rival Shinde, he said son of a farmer goes to his farm in a helicopter and dubbed it "hypocrisy". PTI PR ND NSK NP RSY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)