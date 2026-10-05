The Congress on Monday announced a nationwide agitation demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal declaring that the party will launch a “massive campaign” against alleged vote theft. Calling the Election Commission the “Cheating Commission of India”, Venugopal said the agitation would continue until Kumar is removed and the electoral system is corrected.

The announcement came after a meeting of Congress general secretaries, PCC presidents and frontal organisations attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’

Venugopal said the Congress leadership had directed state units and party organisations to begin an “aggressive nationwide campaign” under the slogan “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao”.

He said the decision followed discussions at the Congress Working Committee and an INDIA bloc meeting, after which the party decided to take its campaign against the Election Commission to the country at large.

“We are going to have a massive agitation,” Venugopal said, alleging that Kumar was continuing in office despite what he described as widespread demands for his removal.

He said the party would not allow the issue to end with a single protest or campaign programme.

Also Read: ‘CEC Lied, Changed Form 6 Deliberately’: Congress Steps Up Attack On Gyanesh Kumar

‘Till Gyanesh Kumar Is Removed’

Venugopal said Rahul Gandhi had given clear instructions that the agitation must be continuous and aggressive, rather than limited to a one-day mobilisation.

“This agitation is not going to end tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” Venugopal said, adding that it would continue “till Gyanesh Kumar is removed and the system has to be corrected”.

The escalation comes amid a wider opposition campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations concerning the functioning of the Election Commission.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission over petitions alleging that Kumar took decisions without the approval of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The court, however, refused to pass an interim order suspending the CEC.

The court also said it would examine the official record before taking any substantive action. It cautioned that media reports alone could not form the basis for an order, while indicating that decisions found to have been improperly taken could subsequently be annulled.

The Congress has separately intensified its allegations over Form 6, claiming that the voter registration process was deliberately altered.

The Election Commission has disputed such allegations, while the Supreme Court has sought the relevant records.

Also Read: ‘We Did Not Approve Modified Form 6’: CJI Surya Kant’s Key Remark Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row