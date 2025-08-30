Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Vo Apni Aukaat Mein Aa Jaega’: Uma Bharti Warns Pakistan, Reiterates PoK Is India’s Goal

Ex-MP CM Uma Bharti warns nations backing terrorism face “natural justice”, slams Opposition over Operation Sindoor, and reiterates India’s goal of reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti warned on Saturday that any nation which supports terrorism will be served with "natural justice" and it will be destroyed from within.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Uma Bharti said, "I can see only one solution, which is natural justice. When terrorism finishes Pakistan one day from within, vo apni aukaat mein aa jaega (they will get to know their place). Those countries which support terrorism are basically committing suicide."

As Bharti slammed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism, the former Union Minister also criticised the Opposition for questioning the effectiveness of Operation Sindoor. "I don't want to answer those who are raising questions on the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. They don't know how to respect the Indian Armed Forces, and they are not even capable of being in politics," she said.
Former Union Minister further said that the country's ultimate goal is to reclaim Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

"Our objective will be complete once we take back PoK. The Parliament has passed a resolution in this matter. When we get PoK, then we can say all our objectives are fulfilled. PoK is an integral part of our country," she said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. The opposition has also targeted the Centre multiple times over the agreed-upon cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Congress leaders have claimed that the government gave up the opportunity to reclaim PoK right after Operation Sindoor

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir Indian Armed Forces India Pakistan Tensions Operation Sindoor Anti-terror Operations Uma Bharti Terrorism Pakistan Terror Support PoK Reclaim Natural Justice Terrorism BJP Leader Uma Bharti
