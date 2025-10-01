Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPutin Set for India Visit In December? Dates Being Locked Amid Global Tensions: Report

Putin Set for India Visit In December? Dates Being Locked Amid Global Tensions: Report

Discussions will cover trade, military cooperation, and global issues.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): India and Russia are finalising dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, which is expected to take place in early December, sources said.
 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to visit India before President Putin's visit, to prepare for the summit and discuss bilateral issues.
 
At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, Lavrov announced that a visit by the Russian President is planned for New Delhi in December, marking the ongoing diplomatic preparations.
 
Speaking about India-Russia relations, Lavrov highlighted the depth of the bilateral agenda, covering trade, military and technical cooperation, finance, humanitarian matters, healthcare, high technology, artificial intelligence, and close coordination at international forums such as the SCO and BRICS.
 
On India's trade autonomy, Lavrov emphasised, "We have full respect for the national interests of India, full respect for the foreign policy that Narendra Modi is carrying out to promote these national interests. We hold regular contacts at the highest level." He further clarified that India is "perfectly capable" of making its own decisions in trade relations, including those concerning Russian oil.
 
Responding to questions about US tariffs imposed on India for importing Russian oil, Lavrov said, "(The economic partnership between India and Russia) is not under threat... The Indian Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs have made it clear that India chooses its own partners. If the US has proposals on how to enrich bilateral trade between the US and India, they are prepared to discuss the terms for that. But when it comes to trade, investment, economic, military, technological, and other relations between India and third states, it is something that India will discuss only with those states in question."
 
Lavrov also praised India's foreign policy approach, noting, "These situations that might arise between India and the United States or India and any other country, I can't consider them a criterion for relations between India and the Russian Federation. We have a strategic partnership, as we call it, for a long time... now we call it a particularly privileged strategic partnership."
 
He recalled the recent meeting between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President at the SCO summit in China, highlighting the ongoing close coordination between the two countries at the international level.
 
On India's global aspirations, Russia reiterated its support for India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Lavrov stated that Moscow backs the applications of India and Brazil, emphasising the need for reform in the UNSC to reflect today's global realities and ensure better representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
 
Putin's visit comes after the US imposed tariffs on Indian goods due to India's purchase of Russian oil. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that these tariffs won't affect India-Russia relations.
 
The visit comes amid complex global situations, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and will likely highlight India's strategic autonomy in maintaining relations with both Russia and Ukraine.
 
The visit will not only reinforce the long-standing camaraderie between New Delhi and Moscow but also open new avenues for cooperation in emerging sectors. Given India's non-alignment with the International Criminal Court (ICC), Putin's visit to India is feasible without concerns over the ICC arrest warrant. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin India Russia Relations
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'As A Fellow Tribal Leader, Intervene In My Husband's Case': Wangchuk's Wife Urges President Murmu
'As A Fellow Tribal Leader, Intervene In My Husband's Case': Wangchuk's Wife Urges President Murmu
India
Indian Navy Conducts Full-Scale Submarine Rescue Exercise In South China Sea: WATCH
Indian Navy Conducts Full-Scale Submarine Rescue Exercise In South China Sea: WATCH
India
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
Personal Finance
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget