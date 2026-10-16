Visit to remote region was to gain insights into local issues: Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said he visited remote regions of the state to gain insights into the locals' challenges and understand their needs.

Sukhu stayed overnight at Rangrik in Spiti Valley as part of his government's 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative and heard grievances of people at Manjushri.

He told the residents that allocations will be made to the budget to address their concerns.

He also announced plans to upgrade the health sub-centre at Rangrik to a Primary Health Centre, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said he had earlier too visited several remote areas of the state, interacted with the people and took steps to address their concerns.

During his stay in Rangrik, the chief minister stayed at the house of Sonam Phunsuk and was greeted by the villagers with local delicacies.

Sukhu also conducted a surprise inspection of the girls' hostel at the village's senior secondary school and spoke to students.

He announced the construction of a new girls' hostel at Rs 2 crore.

Construction of a boundary wall, deployment of two workers and a female warden and resolution of the water shortage at the hostel were also announced.

Earlier, the chief minister visited an old-age home at Key, where he interacted with the elderly residents. PTI BPL VN

VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)