India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaVisit to remote region was to gain insights into local issues: Sukhu

Visit to remote region was to gain insights into local issues: Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said he visited remote regions of the state to gain insights into the locals' challenges and understand their need.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said he visited remote regions of the state to gain insights into the locals' challenges and understand their needs.

Sukhu stayed overnight at Rangrik in Spiti Valley as part of his government's 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative and heard grievances of people at Manjushri.

He told the residents that allocations will be made to the budget to address their concerns.

He also announced plans to upgrade the health sub-centre at Rangrik to a Primary Health Centre, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said he had earlier too visited several remote areas of the state, interacted with the people and took steps to address their concerns.

During his stay in Rangrik, the chief minister stayed at the house of Sonam Phunsuk and was greeted by the villagers with local delicacies.

Sukhu also conducted a surprise inspection of the girls' hostel at the village's senior secondary school and spoke to students.

He announced the construction of a new girls' hostel at Rs 2 crore.

Construction of a boundary wall, deployment of two workers and a female warden and resolution of the water shortage at the hostel were also announced.

Earlier, the chief minister visited an old-age home at Key, where he interacted with the elderly residents. PTI BPL VN

VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 16 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dipke says may be detained tonight or tomorrow
Dipke says may be detained tonight or tomorrow
India
Prayagraj lawyer shot dead over land dispute; govt advocate booked
Prayagraj lawyer shot dead over land dispute; govt advocate booked
India
Leh apex body condemns Chinese remarks, asserts region never been part of China historically
Leh apex body condemns Chinese remarks, asserts region never been part of China historically
India
SRFTI VC allegedly manhandled amid ongoing campus protest, office vandalised
SRFTI VC allegedly manhandled amid ongoing campus protest, office vandalised
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court: October 12 March Footage Ordered to Be Preserved
Supreme Court: CJI Questions Petitioners’ Conduct Over March Linked to Rahul Gandhi
Ladakh Development: PM Modi Highlights Major Expansion in Water, Healthcare and Connectivity
Congress Response: Manoj Kumar Defends Party Amid Neha Bora–Bangladesh Controversy
Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Loom
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget