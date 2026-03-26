Viral video pertains to rash driving incident in northeast Delhi, not kidnapping: Police

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday clarified that a video circulating on social media claiming an attempted kidnapping of children is false, and pertains instead to a case of rash driving in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area.

The video, filmed by a bike rider using what appears to be a head-mounted camera, shows an e-rickshaw being chased by a group of bikers after children are seen falling out of the moving vehicle.

Several social media users had alleged that the e-rickshaw driver was attempting to kidnap children and that “alert bikers chased and intercepted him before handing him over to authorities.” The footage also shows the e-rickshaw driver being caught and beaten by a group of people following the incident.

However, police said the claims of kidnapping are false.

According to the police, the incident began after an e-rickshaw collided with a motorcycle. The driver allegedly attempted to flee the spot to avoid a confrontation, leading to a chase by the bike rider.

During the course of the incident, passengers jumped out of the moving e-rickshaw, which created a misleading impression of a kidnapping attempt, police said.

A case has been registered against the e-rickshaw driver for rash and negligent driving, they added.

The police also urged the public not to believe unverified claims on social media and to exercise caution before sharing such videos. PTI MSJ MSJ AMJ AMJ

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