A Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee was filmed sleeping outside his Pune office in protest against the alleged non-payment of his salary. The incident quickly sparked discussion across social media platforms after images of the employee lying on a street-side sidewalk surfaced earlier this week. After the images went viral, TCS responded to the employee's claims, saying that it is contact with him and assuring he is no longer sleeping on the sidewalk.

The employee, Sourabh More, claimed that TCS had withheld his salary for several months. In a handwrittennote placed beside him on the sidewalk, More explained his dire circumstances, writing, “I have informed HR I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on footpath.”

TCS issued a statement addressing the situation, clarifying that the employee’s payroll was suspended due to an extended period of unauthorised absence. The company added that More has since been provided with accommodation and is no longer sleeping outside the office, Hindustan Times reported.

TCS Employee's Claims

More, in his note, claimed that he returned to TCS’s Sahyadri Park Pune office on July 29, 2025, but found his ID inactive on company's Ultimatix and TCS systems.

He also said that he met with the human resources team and, despite assurances that his salary would be paid, he did not receive the payment.

TCS Reveals Reason Behind Suspended Payroll

In a statement to Hindustan Times, TCS clarified that the employee’s payroll had been put on hold based on the standard procedure for employees who miss work without approval

"This is a case of unauthorized absence where the employee has been absent from office. In accordance with standard procedure, payroll was suspended during this period. The employee has now reported back and requested reinstatement," a TCS spokesperson told HT.

"We have provided him accommodation for now and are supporting him in addressing his situation in a fair and constructive manner,” the spokesperson added.