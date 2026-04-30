Delhi Court Grants I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Bail A Day After West Bengal Polling Ends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Political consultant Vinesh Chandel granted bail by Delhi court.

ED did not object to bail, cited Chandel's cooperation.

Bail granted with conditions: availability for questioning, no tampering.

Chandel arrested for alleged money laundering, faced custody earlier.

Vinesh Chandel Bail: Vinesh Chandel, co-founder and director of political consultancy firm I-PAC, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Thursday, a day after polling concluded in West Bengal. The decision came as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court it had no objection to his release, while noting that Chandel had cooperated with investigators during the probe. The order was passed by the Patiala House Court, which also imposed conditions to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Court Grants Relief With Conditions

While allowing bail, the court accepted the ED’s request to impose certain restrictions on Chandel. He has been directed to remain available for questioning whenever required and has been barred from attempting to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence, as per reports.

Officials told the court that Chandel’s conduct during the investigation had been cooperative, a factor that weighed into the decision. The absence of opposition from the ED further smoothed the path for bail.

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Money Laundering Probe & Arrest Timeline

Chandel, a law graduate from the National Law Institute University, was arrested on April 13 following questioning by the ED. He is also a 33% shareholder in I-PAC, a firm known for its role in political campaign strategy.

The agency has alleged that he was involved in the generation and diversion of illicit funds amounting to several crores. A day after his arrest, the court granted the ED 10 days of custodial interrogation, citing sufficient grounds to suspect his involvement in money laundering activities.

On April 23, Chandel was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Earlier in the week, his plea for interim bail had been rejected, with the court ruling that it did not meet the threshold of “exceptional humanitarian grounds.”

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Political Ripples Amid Election Season

The case has drawn attention due to its timing and political context. I-PAC has been closely associated with the election campaign of Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress.

Chandel’s arrest, coming just days before the state assembly elections, had sparked debate over the intersection of political consulting and financial scrutiny. His release on bail after polling has now added another dimension to the unfolding developments.