Villagers, kin of slain Punjab sarpanch stage 'dharna' on Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jul 24 (PTI): Villagers and family members of Anandgarh village sarpanch, who was killed earlier in the week, staged a 'dharna' on Friday near Shergarh bypass demanding the arrest of the people involved in the murder.

Satpal alias Mintu died on Tuesday after being attacked by men carrying sharp-edged weapons. He was also run over by a car multiple times.

The police have arrested four of the six people allegedly involved in the murder.

The protesters on Friday staged a 'dharna' outside the Sadar Police Station before moving to Shergarh bypass on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road.

Hundreds of residents of Anandgarh village, led by the deceased sarpanch's son Rahul, blocked traffic outside the Sadar police station at around 11.30 am, demanding the arrest of the remaining two by 4 pm.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Kulbhushan Sharma and the local SHO Baljinder Singh Malhi appealed to the protesters to call off the dharna, assuring them a speedy arrest.

The protesters refused to break the protest and moved to the highway around 5 pm.

The sarpanch's family has also refused to allow his post-mortem or his last rites till the arrests are made.

Malhi said police teams are continuously making raids to nab the absconders. PTI COR CHS VN VN

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