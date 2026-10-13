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English NewsNewsIndiaVijayendra Claims 25 Congress MLAs Ready To Defect; Shivakumar Dares BJP To 'Induct Them' Now

Vijayendra Claims 25 Congress MLAs Ready To Defect; Shivakumar Dares BJP To 'Induct Them' Now

BJP’s BY Vijayendra says over 25 Congress MLAs will join the party, but CM DK Shivakumar dares him to induct them without delay amid sting operation claims.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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  • Kumaraswamy questioned government's inaction investigating alleged sting operation.

Karnataka’s political face-off intensified on Monday after BJP state president BY Vijayendra claimed that more than 25 Congress legislators, including ministers, were ready to join the BJP whenever the next Assembly elections are held. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded by challenging Vijayendra to induct the legislators into his party immediately rather than wait until the elections.

Vijayendra Claims Congress Rift

On Monday, Vijayendra claimed that Congress legislators had lost confidence in Shivakumar, suggesting that dissatisfaction within the ruling party could trigger defections to the BJP. “The atmosphere is such that Congress MLAs have lost confidence in incumbent Chief Minister DK Shivakumar,” he stated, as per reports.

The BJP state president also said his party would continue its campaign against the Congress government, including a proposed padayatra targeting the state administration.

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Expressing confidence that the BJP would return to power in the 2028 Assembly elections, Vijayendra cited the previous governments led by BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. He said those administrations had worked for exploited communities, farmers and the welfare of people across different sections of society.

Shivakumar Issues Challenge

Responding to Vijayendra’s claim while speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar challenged the BJP leader to act immediately if Congress legislators were genuinely prepared to switch parties.

He said, “Let Vijayendra at once welcome Congress MLAs willing to join BJP. Let him not wait.”

The Chief Minister reiterated his challenge, questioning why Vijayendra was waiting instead of bringing the alleged defectors into the BJP. “First ask him to induct them into his party. Let him not delay it,” the CM said, mocking the claim.

Shivakumar also challenged Vijayendra and Janata Dal (Secular) state president and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to identify 12 legislators who, he said, had voted for the Congress nominee in the Legislative Council elections held a couple of months earlier.

ALSO READ: ‘Beti Bachao Delhi Police Se’: Dipke Alleges Neha Bora, Journalist Rosy Detained

Cross-Voting Allegations

The Chief Minister also targeted the BJP and JD(S) over alleged cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, arguing that leaders from the two parties had been unable to identify those who voted against their alliance’s preferred candidates.

“Both Kumaraswamy and Vijayendra couldn’t tell who cross-voted. Their leaders cross-voted for Congress. What more do they need? Let him (Vijayendra) not waste time and induct leaders into the party,” he said.

Sting Operation Controversy

Vijayendra also addressed allegations surrounding an alleged sting operation, saying Karnataka politics had reached a troubling point and that recent developments were damaging public respect for politicians.

He alleged that reports had emerged of some Congress leaders resorting to such tactics to gain political power.

“Everything will come out in the coming days. This is political immorality. Those who have indulged in such wrongful activities will face the consequences,” he added.

The controversy surfaced last week after Shivakumar reportedly warned his Cabinet colleagues about attempts to trap them through sting operations. The Chief Minister later said he knew who was behind the alleged operation targeting him and his ministers, as well as who was financing private agents involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Kumaraswamy Seeks Probe

Kumaraswamy on Monday questioned why the Karnataka government had not ordered an investigation into the alleged sting operation. He asked why the administration was waiting for “time to answer” instead of initiating action.

Shivakumar had said on Sunday that “time will answer” when questioned about the matter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversy regarding a sting operation?

Vijayendra called an alleged sting operation targeting Congress leaders politically immoral. Shivakumar had warned his Cabinet colleagues about such tactics and claimed knowledge of the orchestrators.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Politics BY Vijayendra
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