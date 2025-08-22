DMK Hits Back At Vijay: ‘He Isn’t Reading Papers Or Watching Our Speeches Against BJP’

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay’s sharp comments at his party’s maanadu (state conference) in Madurai have triggered strong reactions from both the DMK and BJP. Senior leaders from the two parties accused Vijay of showing ignorance, arrogance, and lacking political clarity.

DMK veteran TKS Elangovan said Vijay’s remarks reflected his limited understanding of governance. “The DMK is doing a lot of things, but there are certain things we cannot do because after GST, the funds allocated to the state have significantly decreased... We have an opponent, the BJP, which is in power at the Centre. They are taking away industries coming to our state and relocating them to their states. There are many industries that have arrived, which Vijay is unaware of because he only thinks about the film industry, not manufacturing industries," he said.

Further, the DMK leader said that he does not understand what Vijay meant when he said that they (DMK) did not do anything for Tamil Nadu. "He is not even watching our leaders' speeches against the BJP; he doesn't read newspapers or watch TV. He speaks, which is given to him in writing, and he just reads it out," Elangovan said.

Echoing this, Minister KN Nehru criticised Vijay for referring to Chief Minister MK. Stalin as “Uncle,” calling it disrespectful. “His arrogance is evident. SVijay has belittled a leader who has been in politics for 40 years; We will give a befitting reply in the assembly elections,” he asserted.

BJP Attacks TVK

The BJP too joined in the attack. Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Vijay’s criticism of the BJP lacked substance. “He says the BJP is his ideological enemy, but what is his ideology? He has not explained it. His speech shows that the BJP is growing stronger. He calls himself a lion. He only revealed his empty speech today...He spoke about fishermen and minorities...Our PM talks about 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', and doesn't leave the minorities,” she said.

Vijay, who recently announced that his upcoming film will be his last as he shifts focus entirely to politics, has positioned his party as an alternative to both DMK and BJP. His remarks at the Madurai meet have now set the stage for sharper confrontations with established political rivals.