TVK Leader Kannan Murdered In Chennai; Six-Member Gang Attack Caught On CCTV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Recent TVK member Kannan brutally murdered in Chennai Saturday night.

Police detained five, investigating motive; victim had criminal past.

Opposition leaders criticized state government over law and order decline.

A man was brutally murdered in Chennai’s Besant Nagar area on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Kannan, who had recently joined actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), police said.

According to police, Kannan was travelling from his house in the Vannandurai area towards his office at Ramaswamy Avenue on Saturday night when a gang of around six people intercepted him and attacked him with sharp weapons.

Kannan suffered serious injuries in the attack and died at the spot.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene. Police are now trying to identify the attackers based on the footage.

📍 Location: Adayar, Chennai



This is the terrific video clip. One guy Killed by group of mfkers.



Government should take severe action against this type of murders. Seems lots of 21 - 26 aged men's are working for money to get it done someone's revenge. pic.twitter.com/AO6yTLHD1j — PRAVEEN (@praveen_twtz) September 6, 2026

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Shastri Nagar Police reached the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. A murder case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

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Five Special Teams Formed To Nab Killers

Police have formed five special teams to track down the accused. CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas is being examined as part of the investigation.

According to reports, police have detained five people for questioning in connection with the murder.

Kannan Had Criminal Record

Police have also found that Kannan had a criminal background. Around eight years ago, a case was registered against him in connection with the murders of two men, identified as Shiva and Velu, in the same area. The case was pending against him.

Police are currently investigating the motive behind Kannan’s murder, the identity of the attackers and whether the killing was linked to his previous criminal cases.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets TVK Over Murder

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over the murder, which took place shortly before Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to reply to the debate on the police department’s demand for grants on Monday.

Udhayanidhi said a history-sheeter who had joined the ruling TVK seeking protection for his life was chased and killed in broad daylight.

“Is this Tamil Nadu’s successful law and order situation?” the former deputy chief minister asked.

He questioned whether the incident reflected a deterioration in law and order to the extent that such a murder could take place on the streets of the state capital.

Udhayanidhi also said the government should focus on ensuring the safety of the general public instead of thinking about how to blame the DMK.

BJP Questions Law And Order

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy also criticised the state government over the murder. “Even if the government has changed, the ground reality has not,” Thirupathy said.

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He alleged that the law-and-order situation that prevailed under DMK rule was continuing under the TVK government and called it a matter of shame.

Thirupathy said the fact that the murder took place in Adyar, one of Chennai’s central and busiest areas, was deeply shocking.

“Whatever the motive, the police must understand that their foremost duty is to prevent crimes from happening and not merely respond after it has occurred,” he said.