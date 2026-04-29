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HomeNewsIndiaTVK Chief Vijay Heads To Shirdi After Tiruchendur Visit As Post-Poll Spiritual Tour Continues

TVK Chief Vijay Heads To Shirdi After Tiruchendur Visit As Post-Poll Spiritual Tour Continues

Joseph Vijay is visiting Shirdi to offer prayers at the Sai Baba Temple, continuing his spiritual engagements after the conclusion of polling.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor-politician Vijay visits Shirdi after Thiruchendur temple.
  • Vijay's spiritual engagements follow Tamil Nadu election polling.
  • TVK founder Vijay formally entered electoral politics recently.
  • Post-poll visits highlight political undertones in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai, April 29 (IANS) Actor-politician Joseph Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), departed for Shirdi on Wednesday, a day after he visited the Thiruchendur temple, continuing his spiritual engagements following the conclusion of polling in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.

Vijay left from his Neelankarai residence in Chennai and proceeded to the airport, where he boarded a private flight from the old terminal at around 11.10 a.m. on Wednesday. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the renowned Sai Baba Temple and is expected to return to Chennai either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

The Shirdi trip comes immediately after he visited the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple on Tuesday, where he took part in the early morning ‘Viswaroopa Darshan’.

The temple visit had drawn large crowds and significant public attention, with supporters gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.

Tamil Nadu went to the polls in a single phase on April 23 across all 234 Assembly constituencies, marking one of the most closely watched elections in recent years.

With polling over, several political leaders have stepped back briefly from public engagements ahead of the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Vijay’s temple visits are being seen as part of a broader personal and symbolic outreach following his first major electoral test as a political leader.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam contested multiple seats in the Assembly elections, marking Vijay’s formal entry into electoral politics after years of speculation.

Observers point out that such spiritual visits often carry political undertones in Tamil Nadu’s socio-political landscape, where religion and public life are closely intertwined.

Vijay’s movements since polling day have been closely tracked, reflecting the heightened interest surrounding his political trajectory.

As the state awaits the results, Vijay’s back-to-back temple visits -- first to Tiruchendur and now to Shirdi -- highlight a brief pause from active politics while maintaining public visibility during the post-poll period.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Joseph Vijay visiting Shirdi?

Joseph Vijay is visiting Shirdi to offer prayers at the Sai Baba Temple, continuing his spiritual engagements after the conclusion of polling.

When did Joseph Vijay visit the Thiruchendur temple?

Joseph Vijay visited the Thiruchendur Murugan Temple on Tuesday, the day before his trip to Shirdi.

What is the significance of Vijay's temple visits?

These visits are seen as a personal and symbolic outreach following his first major electoral test as a political leader. They also maintain public visibility post-poll.

When is the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu elections?

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election is scheduled for May 4.

Published at : 29 Apr 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shirdi Vijay TVK
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