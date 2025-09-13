TVK Chief Vijay To Begin Statewide 'I Am Coming' Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign From Trichy Today

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-politician Vijay reached Trichy on Friday to launch his first-ever political tour, titled “I Am Coming,” aimed at the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for March–April 2026. Supporters have already begun gathering in Marakadaiyur, Trichy, where the campaign will formally begin on Saturday. Party members said Vijay will kick off his statewide tour with rallies in Trichy, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts, addressing gatherings from morning until evening.

The overwhelming crowd created hurdles in his movement. Since Vijay was scheduled to address a gathering at a junction in Trichy at 10:30 a.m., he opted to travel by campaign vehicle. However, the heavy turnout and resulting traffic congestion slowed his progress.

Vijay's 'I Am Coming' Campaign

The campaign marks a crucial milestone for TVK, which has been preparing meticulously for its electoral debut. According to insiders, Vijay is expected to sharpen his criticism of both the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP at the Centre, while tailoring messages to local issues based on feedback collected from regional office-bearers.

A custom-designed campaign bus, resembling a caravan and equipped with a public address system, has been prepared for the tour. The vehicle features bold images of Dravidian stalwarts CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, along with the campaign slogan “I Am Coming.”

On Friday, TVK also unveiled its campaign logo, showing a smiling Vijay with arms outstretched in a gesture of inclusivity, accompanied by the Tamil slogan: “Unga Vijay Na Varen, Vagai Soodum Varalaru Thirumugirathu” (Your Vijay, I am coming; history of victory returns), as per a report on PTI. The imagery reflects Vijay’s positioning as a people’s leader, echoing Annadurai’s principle of “Makkalidam Sel” (Go to the people).

Visuals from Trichy showed enthusiastic cadres and supporters assembling in anticipation of Vijay’s arrival, underscoring the star’s enduring mass appeal as he steps into the political spotlight.