Buoyed by the strong turnout at the second state-level conference in Madurai, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay is preparing to launch a statewide outreach tour across Tamil Nadu beginning September 13. The tour will kick off from Tiruchirapalli and cover all 38 districts of the state by December 20 with Vijay scheduled to meet people in two to four districts each Saturday.



A special public program is also planned on Sunday, October 5, as per a report on Deccan Herald.

Details of the tour were formally communicated to the Director General of Police by TVK General Secretary N Anand, who sought security and official clearance for the public engagements. This marks the party’s most extensive campaign initiative since its launch, as it prepares to contest its first assembly elections next year.

However, the announcement has already sparked political debate.

Rival Parties Criticise 'Weekend' Campaigns

Rival parties have criticised Vijay’s choice of weekends for his district visits, branding him a “weekend politician.” They argue that holding mass gatherings on Saturdays could disrupt public life, especially during the festival season when markets, shopping areas, and roads are already crowded. With Ayudha Puja, Vijayadasami, and Diwali falling within this campaign period, critics claim traffic congestion and inconvenience to the public may worsen.

Political observers have also questioned whether weekend-only engagements are sufficient to build a strong electoral base, as reported by ABP Nadu. Leaders such as AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss, and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Seeman are already on daily tours, addressing voters and intensifying their campaigns.

While Vijay’s entry has generated excitement among his supporters, opponents insist that the TVK lacks the organisational strength and momentum needed to challenge established parties. As the 2026 Assembly elections draw closer, whether Vijay’s politics will resonate with voters remains a subject of intense scrutiny.

