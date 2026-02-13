Vijay Declares TVK ‘100% Pure Force’, Slams DMK As ‘Out-Of-Control’ Over L&O, Women’s Safety

At a high-voltage rally in Salem District, Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay delivered a fiery address, taking aim at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and promising to fulfill people’s aspirations if his party assumes power.

TVK’s Rising Momentum

Vijay declared TVK as a “100 per cent pure force”, assuring supporters that the party will form the next government. “People’s aspiration is to bring TVK to power, dislodge DMK,” he said. Addressing criticisms that his party lacks governance experience, he countered, “We have no experience in looting,” emphasizing his promise of good governance with support from officials, adding, “I will do it.”

The actor-politician questioned ongoing protests by sanitary and anganwadi workers, saying, “If people are happy, why are protests being staged by many?”

Criticism Of DMK Regime

Vijay lambasted the DMK government as “out-of-control”, citing issues of law and order and women’s safety. He criticized the administration for failing to appoint a Director General of Police (DGP), stating that governance has been neglected. Mocking the party’s five-year record, he said, “After 5 years in power, DMK asks people to ‘tell your dreams.’”

He also referred to a previous TVK rally promise about a “share in power”, calling it a “political bomb” that reportedly rattled Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

TVK On DMK's Women’s Support

Highlighting TVK’s growing support among women, Vijay questioned the DMK’s recent moves. On X, he pointed out the sudden early crediting of the ₹2,000 summer special package under the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Scheme, asking why the usual 15th-of-month deposit was brought forward to the 13th and why the “summer special package” was introduced suddenly. He suggested that these actions reflect the ruling party’s apprehension over TVK’s increasing appeal among female voters.