Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaVijay’s TVK To Hold Special General Council Meet On Nov 5 To Decide Next Steps In Tamil Nadu Politics

Vijay’s TVK To Hold Special General Council Meet On Nov 5 To Decide Next Steps In Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor Vijay's TVK party will hold a special general council meeting on November 5th to strategize for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay on Wednesday announced that a special general council of his political party, TVK, will be held on November 5 to discuss the party's next course of action in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

People were supportive of the party in the past one month, he said in an apparent reference to the fatal stampede in the party's rally addressed by him on September 27, adding "enemies desiring to conquer us by conspiracies know this." The "ground situation is favourable to us," and the next steps have to be taken cautiously, he said in a statement.

In this regard, to take the future decisions, "we have decided to convene a special general council meet of the party." The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder said the meet will be held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram, near here, on November 5.

TVK has announced contesting the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. PTI SA ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay TVK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
India
President Murmu Poses With Rafale Pilot Falsely Claimed To Have Been Captured By Pakistan
President Murmu Poses With Rafale Pilot Falsely Claimed To Have Been Captured By Pakistan
Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
World
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget