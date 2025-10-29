Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay on Wednesday announced that a special general council of his political party, TVK, will be held on November 5 to discuss the party's next course of action in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

People were supportive of the party in the past one month, he said in an apparent reference to the fatal stampede in the party's rally addressed by him on September 27, adding "enemies desiring to conquer us by conspiracies know this." The "ground situation is favourable to us," and the next steps have to be taken cautiously, he said in a statement.

In this regard, to take the future decisions, "we have decided to convene a special general council meet of the party." The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder said the meet will be held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram, near here, on November 5.

TVK has announced contesting the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. PTI SA ROH

