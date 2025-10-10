Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vijay's TVK Flags At AIADMK Rally; Palaniswami Calls It 'Auspicious Start'

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) flags at an AIADMK rally in Namakkal, addressed by Edappadi K Palaniswami, sparked speculation about a potential alliance.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Oct 9 (PTI) The presence of party flags belonging to actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at the AIADMK rally addressed by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has triggered a speculation about the possibility of the fledgling party's entry in the AIADMK-led alliance.

Palaniswami, who is the AIADMK general secretary, hinted at an auspicious beginning for the coming together of forces to dislodge the ruling DMK.

"Look at those flags (belonging to the TVK) fluttering. They mark the Pillaiyar Suzhi (considered as a symbol of Lord Ganesha; signifying removal of obstacles for an auspicious start)," Palaniswami said pointing at the flags of the TVK at Komarapalayam in Namakkal on October 8 night.

Reportedly, Vijay's party flags were waved at Palaniswami's rally for a second time on Thursday.

The AIADMK leader has been highly critical of the ruling DMK dispensation over the September 27 stampede in Karur that left 41 dead and over 60 injured at a rally addressed by TVK chief Vijay. PTI JSP JSP VGN

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Edappadi Palaniswami Vijay EPS Tamil NAdu TVK
