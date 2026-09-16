Vijay’s London Event Cancelled Over ‘Safety Concerns’ As Hundreds Of Fans Gather To See TN CM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay's London public meeting cancelled, citing safety concerns.

Party cited police concerns, urging supporters avoid seeking CM.

UK visit secured ₹12,300 crore investments for Tamil Nadu.

Cancellation followed deadly stampede at a previous rally.

A public meeting involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in London was called off at short notice on Tuesday, leaving supporters gathered outside one of the city's best-known landmarks disappointed.

The proposed appearance near The Shard had drawn a sizeable crowd, with supporters arriving well ahead of the scheduled programme in the hope of seeing Vijay during his UK visit. The cancellation was subsequently attributed to safety concerns and the lack of the necessary clearance.

TN CM Vijay's London Event Called Off

People had gathered around The Shard for several hours before organisers informed them that the programme would not take place.

A representative from Vijay's camp addressed the crowd through a loudspeaker and cited the absence of permission as the reason for cancelling the event. As per reports, Vijay's camp said, "For public safety concerns, we are calling off the programme because we don't have permission due to safety concerns."

VIDEO | UK: Vijay fan greeting event in London called off due to 'health and safety' reasons after large number of people gather to see Tamil Nadu CM.



Announcement was made by the authorities outside CM Vijay's hotel at the Shard in London on Tuesday.



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/l4GDVUL6Fk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2026

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The announcement brought an end to the planned interaction, with supporters left waiting for further information about Vijay's movements during the remainder of his London visit. One supporter who had reportedly spent a significant amount of time outside Vijay's hotel expressed an understanding of the decision, while also highlighting the enthusiasm among those who had gathered.

Party Seeks Restraint

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's IT wing later addressed the cancellation through a post on X, referring to concerns raised by the London Metropolitan Police.

The party unit said supporters had been looking forward to meeting Vijay but indicated that the circumstances made the interaction impossible. TVK said, "We would be filled with love and heartfelt enthusiasm to meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru C Joseph Vijay. However, keeping the safety of the public in mind and considering the request of the London Metropolitan Police, an unavoidable situation has arisen where the Chief Minister and Leader cannot meet with you."

The IT wing also appealed to supporters not to attempt to approach Vijay elsewhere during his stay in London. It specifically referred to possible gatherings outside his hotel or along his travel route.

"Therefore, with affection, we kindly request that no one attempt to meet him. Furthermore, with humility, we request that you refrain from efforts such as waiting at the entrance of the hotel where the Victorious Leader is staying or along the route he will travel," he said.

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Investment Deals Signed

The cancelled public appearance came during a UK visit primarily focused on attracting investments to Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, a series of Memoranda of Understanding were signed in London, involving investment proposals and commitments exceeding ₹12,300 crore, according to the details provided by officials and reported by PTI.

The agreements are intended to strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a destination for advanced manufacturing and technology-related investments in Asia. Officials have estimated that the initiatives could result in more than 9,400 high-value employment opportunities.

Among the major commitments was a proposal involving Samvardhana Motherson International Limited. The auto components manufacturer, along with its European and UK joint-venture partners, is set to invest around Rs 11,000 crore through Guidance Tamil Nadu over a five-year period, PTI reported.

Karur Stampede Context

The cancellation also comes against the backdrop of the deadly stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur on September 27, 2025.

The incident claimed 41 lives and led to scrutiny over crowd management, safety arrangements and political accountability. Given that background, the emphasis on public safety surrounding the London gathering assumes particular significance.

Vijay's UK visit is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, when he is expected to return to India.