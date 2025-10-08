TVK Petitions Police For Vijay’s Visit To Karur To Meet Stampede Victims’ Families

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTVK Petitions Police For Vijay’s Visit To Karur To Meet Stampede Victims’ Families

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) requested police permission for party president Vijay to visit families of 41 stampede victims from his rally.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday petitioned the state police seeking permission for party president Vijay to visit Karur to meet the families of the 41 people who died in the stampede during his rally on September 27.

Speaking to reporters after making the representation to Director-General of Police (DGP) G Venkataraman, a TVK spokesperson said they sought security arrangements for the TVK chief.

Actor-politician Vijay, who hosted the rally, has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person.

After 10 days, on October 6, Vijay had reached out to the families through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support.

A five-member team from the TVK had gone to the houses of the bereaved families and connected them to Vijay.

This development comes after the Madras High Court's criticism of Vijay and his TVK for allegedly abandoning the scene after the stampede and showing no remorse, leading to a court-ordered probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). PTI JR ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
