Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay visits Karur, launches welfare, industrial development projects.

New Rs 1,700-crore footwear plant to generate 13,500 jobs.

Compassionate job orders issued to 32 stampede-affected families.

Tight security measures in place for CM's Karur visit.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is set to visit Karur on Friday for his first official government programme in the district since assuming office. During the visit, he will inaugurate key development initiatives, lay the foundation stone for a major industrial project and distribute compassionate appointment orders to families affected by last year's tragic stampede at a TVK rally.

The district administration has completed preparations for the high-profile visit, with elaborate security and crowd-management measures in place.

CM Vijay To Launch Rs 1,700-Cr Footwear Manufacturing Project

According to the official itinerary released by the Karur District Collector, the Chief Minister will attend a government function at the District Collectorate before travelling to Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union to lay the foundation stone for Evervan Kothari Footwear Private Limited.

The proposed non-leather footwear manufacturing facility will be developed with an investment of Rs 1,700 crore and is expected to create employment opportunities for around 13,500 people.

Compassionate Appointments For Families

A key highlight of the visit will be the distribution of compassionate appointment orders to 32 individuals across various government departments. The appointments are linked to the stampede that occurred during a TVK campaign rally in September last year, in which 41 people lost their lives. The tragedy had cast a shadow over the party's election campaign and triggered widespread concern over crowd management.

As part of the government's relief measures, eligible members of the affected families will now receive government employment.

Chief Minister Vijay is also expected to meet the families personally at the District Collectorate before addressing a public gathering later in the day.

ALSO READ: Indian Techie Kills Wife In US, Sends Photo Of Dead Body To Girlfriend

BJP Alleges Political Motive Behind Move

The Chief Minister's visit has sparked political debate, with the BJP questioning the timing of the government's announcement. State BJP president Nainar Nagendran welcomed the decision to provide government jobs to the affected families but alleged that the initiative was politically motivated.

The ruling government, however, has maintained that the appointments are part of its commitment to supporting families affected by the tragedy while also focusing on employment generation through new industrial investments.

ALSO READ: On Cam: 3,000 LPG Cylinders Swept Into Maha River After Floodwaters Inundate HPCL Plant; Warning Issued

Massive Security Arrangements In Place

Authorities have deployed more than 5,000 police personnel across Karur to oversee security, traffic management and emergency response during the Chief Minister's visit.

Attendance at the main public event has been restricted to around 5,000 people, with entry permitted only through QR code-based passes.

Officials have also reviewed emergency evacuation plans, medical facilities and crowd-control arrangements, keeping in mind the lessons learnt from last year's stampede.

The visit marks Vijay's first major government programme in Karur and is expected to combine welfare initiatives with industrial development as the state government pushes ahead with its governance agenda.