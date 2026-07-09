Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaVijay To Meet TVK Stampede Victims' Families, Launch Rs 1,700-Cr Footwear Project During First Karur Visit

Vijay To Meet TVK Stampede Victims' Families, Launch Rs 1,700-Cr Footwear Project During First Karur Visit

CM Vijay will visit Karur to launch a Rs 1,700-crore footwear project and hand over compassionate government jobs to 32 beneficiaries.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Vijay visits Karur, launches welfare, industrial development projects.
  • New Rs 1,700-crore footwear plant to generate 13,500 jobs.
  • Compassionate job orders issued to 32 stampede-affected families.
  • Tight security measures in place for CM's Karur visit.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is set to visit Karur on Friday for his first official government programme in the district since assuming office. During the visit, he will inaugurate key development initiatives, lay the foundation stone for a major industrial project and distribute compassionate appointment orders to families affected by last year's tragic stampede at a TVK rally.

The district administration has completed preparations for the high-profile visit, with elaborate security and crowd-management measures in place.

CM Vijay To Launch Rs 1,700-Cr Footwear Manufacturing Project

According to the official itinerary released by the Karur District Collector, the Chief Minister will attend a government function at the District Collectorate before travelling to Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union to lay the foundation stone for Evervan Kothari Footwear Private Limited.

The proposed non-leather footwear manufacturing facility will be developed with an investment of Rs 1,700 crore and is expected to create employment opportunities for around 13,500 people.

Compassionate Appointments For Families

A key highlight of the visit will be the distribution of compassionate appointment orders to 32 individuals across various government departments. The appointments are linked to the stampede that occurred during a TVK campaign rally in September last year, in which 41 people lost their lives. The tragedy had cast a shadow over the party's election campaign and triggered widespread concern over crowd management.

As part of the government's relief measures, eligible members of the affected families will now receive government employment.

Chief Minister Vijay is also expected to meet the families personally at the District Collectorate before addressing a public gathering later in the day.

ALSO READ: Indian Techie Kills Wife In US, Sends Photo Of Dead Body To Girlfriend

BJP Alleges Political Motive Behind Move

The Chief Minister's visit has sparked political debate, with the BJP questioning the timing of the government's announcement. State BJP president Nainar Nagendran welcomed the decision to provide government jobs to the affected families but alleged that the initiative was politically motivated.

The ruling government, however, has maintained that the appointments are part of its commitment to supporting families affected by the tragedy while also focusing on employment generation through new industrial investments.

ALSO READ: On Cam: 3,000 LPG Cylinders Swept Into Maha River After Floodwaters Inundate HPCL Plant; Warning Issued

Massive Security Arrangements In Place

Authorities have deployed more than 5,000 police personnel across Karur to oversee security, traffic management and emergency response during the Chief Minister's visit.

Attendance at the main public event has been restricted to around 5,000 people, with entry permitted only through QR code-based passes.

Officials have also reviewed emergency evacuation plans, medical facilities and crowd-control arrangements, keeping in mind the lessons learnt from last year's stampede.

The visit marks Vijay's first major government programme in Karur and is expected to combine welfare initiatives with industrial development as the state government pushes ahead with its governance agenda.

Before You Go

GHAZIABAD FLOOD FURY: Roads submerged, trees collapse, vehicles stranded

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary purpose of CM Vijay's visit to Karur?

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is visiting Karur for his first official government program in the district. He will inaugurate development initiatives, lay a foundation stone for an industrial project, and distribute compassionate appointment orders.

Which major industrial project will be initiated during the visit?

CM Vijay will lay the foundation for Evervan Kothari Footwear Private Limited, a non-leather footwear manufacturing facility. This project involves a Rs 1,700 crore investment and is expected to create 13,500 jobs.

Why are compassionate appointment orders being distributed?

The appointments are for 32 individuals whose families were affected by a stampede at a TVK rally last September, where 41 people died. These orders are part of the government's relief measures.

What security measures are in place for the Chief Minister's visit?

Over 5,000 police personnel are deployed for security and crowd management. Attendance at the main public event is restricted to 5,000 people, with entry by QR code-based passes, and emergency plans are reviewed.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jul 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karur Joseph Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK CM Vijay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vijay To Meet TVK Stampede Victims' Families, Launch Rs 1,700-Cr Footwear Project During First Karur Visit
Vijay To Meet TVK Stampede Victims' Families, Launch Rs 1,700-Cr Footwear Project During First Karur Visit
India
Delhi-NCR Reels Under Monsoon Chaos; Waterlogged Roads, Gridlock In Gurugram Prompts WFH Advisory
Delhi-NCR Reels Under Monsoon Chaos; Waterlogged Roads, Gridlock In Gurugram Prompts WFH Advisory
India
Maharashtra Doctor Assaulted By Shiv Sena Corporator Quits, Leaves Thane; Says 'Will Never Go Back'
Maharashtra Doctor Assaulted By Shiv Sena Corporator Quits, Leaves Thane; Says 'Will Never Go Back'
India
On Cam: 3,000 LPG Cylinders Swept Into Maha River After Floodwaters Inundate HPCL Plant; Warning Issued
On Cam: 3,000 LPG Cylinders Swept Into Maha River After Floodwaters Inundate HPCL Plant; Warning Issued
Advertisement

Videos

GHAZIABAD FLOOD FURY: Roads submerged, trees collapse, vehicles stranded
BREAKING NEWS: Monsoon Fury Grips Delhi-NCR, Roads Turn Into Lakes
Monsoon Crisis Deepens: Flood Alerts in J&K, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR Face Waterlogging
Delhi Rain: Delhi-NCR Turns Into ‘Flood City’ as Heavy Rain Exposes Civic Challenges
Govind Dev Giri Interview Controversy: Reporter Raises Questions on Trust Responsibility
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget