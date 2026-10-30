Vijay Govt Extends Age Limit For Tamil Nadu Government Recruitment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu raised government job age limits by five years.

Age limits revised for Group 1, 2, and 4 exams.

Extension valid five years, part of government's welfare initiatives.

Other schemes include free electricity, farm loan waivers.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday increased the upper age limit for direct recruitment to government jobs by five years, providing relief to thousands of candidates preparing for competitive examinations across the state.

In a statement, the government said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had issued orders approving the revision. The extension will be in addition to the existing age concessions available to candidates belonging to the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Revised Age Limits For Group 1, Group 2 And Group 4 Exams

Under the revised rules, the upper age limit for general category candidates appearing for the Group 1 civil services examination has been increased from 32 to 37 years. For candidates from reserved categories, the limit has been raised from 37 to 42 years.

For Group II and Group II-A examinations, the upper age limit for general category candidates has been enhanced from 30 to 35 years. There will be no upper age limit for reserved category candidates appearing for these examinations.

For Group IV examinations, the age limit has been increased from 32 to 37 years.

The government said the revised upper age limit would remain in force for five years, beginning October 30, 2026.

"This extension of the upper age limit would remain in effect for a period of five years starting from October 30, 2026," the statement said, adding that thousands of competitive examination aspirants across Tamil Nadu would benefit from the decision.

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Welfare Measures Under Vijay Government

The announcement comes as the Vijay-led government continues to introduce welfare and other measures since assuming office.

Among its key decisions is the increase in the free electricity entitlement for eligible domestic consumers from 100 units to 200 units every two months. The government has also announced the formation of a dedicated women's safety force and ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops located near educational institutions, places of worship and transport points.

The administration has also rolled out education-related initiatives, including an expanded breakfast scheme for school students and a laptop distribution programme for college students.

Loan Waiver And Assistance Schemes

In the agriculture sector, the government announced a waiver of cooperative farm loans of up to Rs 75,000, along with additional relief for loans of up to Rs 1 lakh. The expanded waiver is expected to benefit 13.34 lakh farmers.

Other welfare measures include a scheme to provide a 1-gram gold ring to every child born in a government hospital, as well as an assistance scheme for eligible women at the time of marriage.

The Vijay government completed 100 days in office on August 17. It marked the milestone by releasing a report titled “100 Days of Governance – A Government for Generations”, outlining the administration's achievements during its initial months in power.

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