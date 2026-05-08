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HomeNewsIndiaVijay’s First Message After Tamil Nadu Poll Win Isn’t About Politics. Here’s What He Said

Vijay’s First Message After Tamil Nadu Poll Win Isn’t About Politics. Here’s What He Said

TVK chief Vijay’s first statement after the 2026 Tamil Nadu election victory was a heartfelt message congratulating Class 12 students.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 May 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor-turned-politician Vijay congratulated successful Class 12 students.
  • He encouraged those who didn't pass to try again.
  • This marks his first statement after a major election win.
  • Vijay focused on students, projecting a people-centric image.

After emerging victorious in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay made his first public statement not about government formation or political strategy, but about students and academic success. The Tamizhaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) chief took to social media to congratulate students who cleared their Class 12 public examinations, while also encouraging those who could not succeed this year to remain hopeful and try again.

The post quickly drew attention online, with supporters praising Vijay for choosing to focus on students and education at a crucial political moment following his party’s impressive electoral performance.

Vijay Congratulates Successful Students

In his message, Vijay extended warm wishes to students who passed the Higher Secondary examinations after months of preparation and hard work. Vijay said, “To my dear little brother who tasted the fruit of success through unwavering perseverance in the 12th standard public exam, heartfelt congratulations to you and your sisters! This victory is the recognition earned by your hard work. Step forward with confidence towards the next phase of higher education.”

The actor-politician’s words resonated strongly with students and parents across Tamil Nadu, especially as Class 12 results remain a major milestone for higher education admissions in the state.

ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc In Turmoil: Congress-TVK Tie-Up, DMK Fallout And Mamata Rift Expose Cracks After 2026 Polls

Message Of Hope For Students Who Fell Short

Vijay also addressed students who were unable to clear the examinations this time, urging them not to lose confidence or feel defeated by temporary setbacks. He said, “At the same time, those who couldn't achieve success this time should not lose heart. Try again. Remember that we are right on the verge of victory. May the future of all of you shine brightly! Good things will happen! Success is certain!”

The message was widely shared by TVK supporters and fans, many of whom described it as a motivational gesture during a stressful period for students awaiting their academic future.

ALSO READ: TVK Cadres Protest Outside Lok Bhavan Against Governor’s Refusal To Invite Vijay To Form Govt: Video

First Statement After Historic Election Win

The statement carries added significance because it marks Vijay’s first public reaction after TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Despite intense political discussions over government formation and majority numbers, Vijay chose to avoid immediate political commentary and instead focused on encouraging young people.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vijay's first public statement after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

Vijay's first public statement focused on congratulating students who passed their Class 12 exams and encouraging those who didn't succeed this year to remain hopeful and try again.

What did Vijay say to students who did not pass their Class 12 exams?

He urged them not to lose heart or feel defeated by setbacks, encouraging them to try again and assuring them that good things and success are certain.

Why is Vijay's post-election statement significant?

The statement is significant as it was his first public message after his party's victory, and he chose to focus on students and education over immediate political commentary.

How was Vijay's message received by supporters?

Supporters praised Vijay for focusing on students and education during a crucial political moment, describing his message as motivational and people-centric.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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