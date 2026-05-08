Vijay’s First Message After Tamil Nadu Poll Win Isn’t About Politics. Here’s What He Said

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor-turned-politician Vijay congratulated successful Class 12 students.

He encouraged those who didn't pass to try again.

This marks his first statement after a major election win.

Vijay focused on students, projecting a people-centric image.

After emerging victorious in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay made his first public statement not about government formation or political strategy, but about students and academic success. The Tamizhaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) chief took to social media to congratulate students who cleared their Class 12 public examinations, while also encouraging those who could not succeed this year to remain hopeful and try again.

The post quickly drew attention online, with supporters praising Vijay for choosing to focus on students and education at a crucial political moment following his party’s impressive electoral performance.

Vijay Congratulates Successful Students

In his message, Vijay extended warm wishes to students who passed the Higher Secondary examinations after months of preparation and hard work. Vijay said, “To my dear little brother who tasted the fruit of success through unwavering perseverance in the 12th standard public exam, heartfelt congratulations to you and your sisters! This victory is the recognition earned by your hard work. Step forward with confidence towards the next phase of higher education.”

பன்னிரண்டாம் வகுப்புப் பொதுத் தேர்வில், விடாமுயற்சியால் வெற்றிக் கனியைச் சுவைத்த என் அன்புத் தம்பி, தங்கைகளுக்கு நெஞ்சார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்!



இந்த வெற்றி, உங்கள் கடின உழைப்பிற்குக் கிடைத்த அங்கீகாரம். உயர்கல்வி எனும் அடுத்த கட்டத்தை நோக்கி, நம்பிக்கையுடன் அடி எடுத்து வையுங்கள். அதே… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 8, 2026

The actor-politician’s words resonated strongly with students and parents across Tamil Nadu, especially as Class 12 results remain a major milestone for higher education admissions in the state.

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Message Of Hope For Students Who Fell Short

Vijay also addressed students who were unable to clear the examinations this time, urging them not to lose confidence or feel defeated by temporary setbacks. He said, “At the same time, those who couldn't achieve success this time should not lose heart. Try again. Remember that we are right on the verge of victory. May the future of all of you shine brightly! Good things will happen! Success is certain!”

The message was widely shared by TVK supporters and fans, many of whom described it as a motivational gesture during a stressful period for students awaiting their academic future.

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First Statement After Historic Election Win

The statement carries added significance because it marks Vijay’s first public reaction after TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Despite intense political discussions over government formation and majority numbers, Vijay chose to avoid immediate political commentary and instead focused on encouraging young people.