Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaVijay Condemns Attack On TV Journalists In TN's Karur, Seeks Action Against DMK MLA

Vijay Condemns Attack On TV Journalists In TN's Karur, Seeks Action Against DMK MLA

Actor-politician Vijay condemned the attack on journalists in Karur, allegedly by individuals linked to a DMK MLA.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay has condemned the attack on television journalists in Tamil Nadu’s Karur allegedly by a group of men close to a local politician.

Describing the attack on Tiruchirappalli-based reporter and cameraman of a Tamil news channel, recently, as “attack on the fourth pillar of democracy,” Vijay, who is president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, said it was shameful that no action was taken on the perpetrators nor a case registered.

“The attack on journalists, who act as the fourth pillar of democracy, by Srirangam DMK MLA Palaniandi, is strongly condemned. A video of the Srirangam legislator brutally attacking journalists of News Tamil 24X7 News TV who went to collect news about the quarry, went viral recently. It is shameful that the Chief Minister is still watching without registering a case and not taking action against him,” Vijay claimed in a post on the social media platform on February 4.

The fact that an elected representative was behaving “so badly” in public was yet another proof that law and order was deteriorating in Tamil Nadu, he said in the post and demanded that a case be registered against the MLA who attacked journalists and appropriate legal action taken against him.

“I insist that justice is provided to the affected journalists,” he said and added the people will reject the DMK and ensure regime change in the upcoming Assembly election. PTI JSP JSP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data

Frequently Asked Questions

Who condemned the attack on television journalists in Karur?

Actor-politician Vijay condemned the attack on television journalists in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Why did Vijay describe the attack on journalists as an 'attack on the fourth pillar of democracy'?

Vijay used this phrase to emphasize the crucial role journalists play in a democratic society and condemned the lack of action against the perpetrators.

Who was allegedly involved in the attack on the journalists?

The attack was allegedly carried out by men close to a local politician, specifically identified as Srirangam DMK MLA Palaniandi.

What action did Vijay demand regarding the incident?

Vijay demanded that a case be registered against the MLA who attacked the journalists and that appropriate legal action be taken to ensure justice for the affected reporters.

Published at : 05 Feb 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay DMK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Business
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget