Vijay Backs Rahul Gandhi As INDIA Bloc's PM Face, Says Congress Leader

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the INDIA bloc's Prime Ministerial candidate, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Tharahai Cuthbert said, while dismissing reports of differences between the Congress and Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Speaking to reporters, Cuthbert referred to the India Today Mood of the Nation survey, in which Vijay emerged as the third-most preferred choice for Prime Minister. The TVK subsequently projected Vijay for the top post, leading to speculation of tensions with the Congress.

Cuthbert said suggestions that Vijay could become Prime Minister were largely driven by the enthusiasm of TVK workers and did not represent the party leadership's official stand.

“The CM has chosen Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate. That is how he is proceeding,” she said.

Vijay, Rahul Gandhi Share Close Rapport

Vijay and Rahul Gandhi have maintained a close relationship. Vijay's TVK made its electoral debut in this year's Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, ending the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

Vijay had invited Rahul Gandhi to his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai and publicly addressed him as his “brother”. Rahul Gandhi has also voiced his support for the TVK government.

Meanwhile, Cuthbert said the Congress was strengthening its organisation independently in Tamil Nadu and was not functioning under the TVK's influence.

She described the Congress as a democratic and autonomous political party.

Cuthbert Says BJP Worried About Rahul Gandhi

Cuthbert also referred to an FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand's Haldwani over remarks linked to a 'shuddhikaran' row, calling it an indication of the BJP's political anxiety. She claimed that the BJP was concerned by Rahul Gandhi's growing public acceptance and asserted that he would become Prime Minister in 2029.

Cuthbert also said that the change in her seating position in the Tamil Nadu Assembly was a routine administrative arrangement and had nothing to do with any political development.

She was appointed Congress Legislature Party leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 13. After taking charge, she was allotted a front-row seat on August 31, a position generally assigned to leaders of opposition parties.