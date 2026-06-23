Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay defended government, rejecting 'actor's party' label.

He sought time for results, opposing NEET and Hindi imposition.

Vijay expressed grief for stampede victims, accused past governments of corruption.

Chief Minister reiterated commitment to transparency, slamming previous government's alleged corruption.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay mounted a strong defence of his government and the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Tuesday. In a speech that mixed political messaging, policy positions and sharp criticism of the previous regime, Vijay sought to reinforce his party’s legitimacy while outlining the priorities of his administration.

Vijay Rejects ‘Actor’s Party’ Label

Addressing criticism that TVK lacks political experience and remains merely an extension of his film career, Vijay highlighted the party’s electoral performance and the challenges it faced before coming to power.

He said, as per NDTV, “We didn’t get power easily. Only we know the struggles we faced to get a place’.”

The Chief Minister said the party had secured 35 percent of the vote despite what he described as political obstacles and conspiracies. Stressing that TVK was built on transparency and public trust, he added, “We are here. Still miles to go.”

Drawing parallels with key moments in Tamil Nadu’s political history, Vijay invoked former chief ministers CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran.

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Govt Seeks Time To Deliver Results

Vijay urged the public to judge his administration based on its performance rather than early criticism, saying the government was working to rectify shortcomings inherited from the previous regime.

He maintained that his administration was focused on governance and welfare rather than political positioning, while accusing opponents of attempting to undermine the government's efforts.

NEET and Hindi Imposition Remain Key Issues

The Chief Minister reiterated Tamil Nadu’s longstanding opposition to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), arguing that the examination system disadvantages students and deepens educational inequality.

According to Vijay, recurring controversies surrounding NEET, including allegations of paper leaks and concerns over student stress, have strengthened the state's demand for medical admissions to be based on Class 12 marks rather than a national entrance examination.

On language policy, he reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s resistance to what he described as attempts to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states. Vijay defended the state's two-language formula, consisting of Tamil and English, and signalled that his government would continue to oppose any move perceived as undermining linguistic diversity.

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Emotional Reference To Karur Stampede

During his speech, Vijay also spoke about the Karur stampede that occurred at a political rally he was scheduled to address, expressing grief over the loss of lives and criticizing those who blamed his party for the tragedy.

"I can't express my pain about the tragedy where 41 people lost their lives. That pain will never leave me. But even that blame they put on us. Atrocious. Is politics this cruel?," he questioned.

Corruption Charges Spark Assembly Uproar

The most contentious part of Vijay’s speech came when he responded to opposition claims that his ministers and legislators lacked administrative experience. He said, “We know how to do public service, but we don't know how to embezzle people's money.”

He accused previous governments of corruption in areas such as tenders, appointments, promotions, temple administration and public revenue management.

“We are not going to know about corruption like you. We do not want to know. Let it remain unknown until the end,” he said.

The House erupted in protest when Vijay escalated his criticism further.

Vijay said: “All the loot committed in TASMAC in the name of party funds is coming to light to Tamil Nadu government.”

Opposition members, particularly from the DMK, strongly objected to the remarks, leading to noisy exchanges and repeated interruptions. Members of the ruling party responded in support of the Chief Minister, prompting intervention from the Speaker to restore order.

‘Not A Single Paisa Of Public Money’

As the debate intensified, Vijay reiterated his government's commitment to transparency and accountability. “We will not touch a single paisa of the people’s money, we will not touch it,” he said.

He also took an indirect swipe at dynastic politics, asserting that his government was committed to serving every family in Tamil Nadu rather than prioritising a single political family.