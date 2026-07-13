The mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday night via Vietnam Airlines flight VN 979.
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Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists Brought Back To Mumbai
The bodies of 15 Indians killed in last week's Vietnam boat tragedy arrived in Mumbai. The victims will be flown to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Sixteen survived; one remains critical.
- Mortal remains of 15 Indians arrived in Mumbai Monday.
- Speedboat capsized in Vietnam, killing 15, rescuing 16 Indians.
- Indian Embassy thanked Vietnam for repatriation; one local detained.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the mortal remains of the Indian nationals from the Vietnam boat tragedy arrive?
When and where did the boat tragedy occur?
The tragedy occurred on Friday when a speedboat capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai, off Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. It overturned about 400 metres from the island while returning from an excursion.
How many Indian tourists were involved, and what was their fate?
The speedboat carried 32 Indian tourists. Fifteen died in the accident, 16 were rescued and returned to India, and one remains in critical condition in Phu Quoc Hospital.
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