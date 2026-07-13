Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists Brought Back To Mumbai

A flight carrying the mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in last week's boat tragedy in Vietnam arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday night.

According to sources, Vietnam Airlines flight VN 979 from Ho Chi Minh City landed at 9.19 pm, PTI news agency reported.

Among the deceased, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Two of the victims were women.

The bodies will now be transported to Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram for their final rites, sources said.

The tragedy occurred on Friday when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai, off Phu Quoc Island.

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed in the accident, while 16 others were rescued and have since returned to India after receiving medical treatment. One survivor remains in critical condition at a hospital in Phu Quoc.

The tourists were reportedly returning from an island excursion when the speedboat overturned around 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai Island.