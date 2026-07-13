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English NewsNewsIndiaVietnam Boat Tragedy: Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists Brought Back To Mumbai

Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists Brought Back To Mumbai

The bodies of 15 Indians killed in last week's Vietnam boat tragedy arrived in Mumbai. The victims will be flown to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Sixteen survived; one remains critical.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mortal remains of 15 Indians arrived in Mumbai Monday.
  • Speedboat capsized in Vietnam, killing 15, rescuing 16 Indians.
  • Indian Embassy thanked Vietnam for repatriation; one local detained.

A flight carrying the mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in last week's boat tragedy in Vietnam arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday night.

According to sources, Vietnam Airlines flight VN 979 from Ho Chi Minh City landed at 9.19 pm, PTI news agency reported.

Among the deceased, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Two of the victims were women.

The bodies will now be transported to Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram for their final rites, sources said.

The tragedy occurred on Friday when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai, off Phu Quoc Island.

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed in the accident, while 16 others were rescued and have since returned to India after receiving medical treatment. One survivor remains in critical condition at a hospital in Phu Quoc.

The tourists were reportedly returning from an island excursion when the speedboat overturned around 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai Island.

Indian Embassy Thanks Vietnamese Authorities

The Indian Embassy on Sunday thanked the Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the repatriation process and said embassy and consulate officials were working closely with local authorities to complete all formalities at the earliest.

"We are thankful to the Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the ongoing necessary procedures... In this hour of grief, we appreciate the efforts of our traditional trusted friend," the embassy said.

Earlier, the embassy had confirmed that the mortal remains had reached Ho Chi Minh City after being transported from Phu Quoc. It also said it was praying for the speedy recovery of the lone survivor who remains hospitalised at Phu Quoc Hospital.

ALSO READ: '10 Rescued, One Sailor Missing': India Condemns Attack On Ship Off Oman's Cost

Boat Capsized Off Phu Quoc Island

The accident occurred when the tourist speedboat AG 26751, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members, capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai island while travelling from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port.

According to Vietnamese media reports, a 57-year-old local man has been detained in connection with alleged legal violations linked to the incident.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has intervened to facilitate the early repatriation of the victims, while district administrations have shared details of designated recipients to ensure the bodies reach their families. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the mortal remains of the Indian nationals from the Vietnam boat tragedy arrive?

The mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday night via Vietnam Airlines flight VN 979.

When and where did the boat tragedy occur?

The tragedy occurred on Friday when a speedboat capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai, off Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. It overturned about 400 metres from the island while returning from an excursion.

How many Indian tourists were involved, and what was their fate?

The speedboat carried 32 Indian tourists. Fifteen died in the accident, 16 were rescued and returned to India, and one remains in critical condition in Phu Quoc Hospital.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vietnam MUMBAI Vietnam Boat Tragedy
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