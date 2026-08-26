Video proves allegation that BJP disrespected national anthem baseless: Himachal BJP MLA

Shimla, August 25 (PTI): Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar on Tuesday claimed that a video has revealed the truth behind the allegation that BJP MLAs disrespected the national anthem, and demanded an apology from the state government.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and some Congress MLAs had accused BJP legislators of disrespecting the national anthem Jana Gana Mana in the Assembly on August 21.

Parmar said that on August 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session, all the opposition MLAs, including those from the BJP, stood with full dignity when the national anthem was played.

He said a video footage clearly shows that the opposition MLAs did not disrespect any national symbol.

The Congress is willing to go to any lengths to defame the BJP, but the reality has become clear before the public after the emergence of the video, he claimed.

The opposition registered its objection regarding the non-rendition of the national song Vande Mataram in the Assembly, citing recently issued protocols, Parmar said.

He said while the opposition raised its point through a 'point of order’, the ruling party attempted to turn the issue into a political controversy.

The BJP leader also pointed out that the national song had been sung respectfully across the country, including in Himachal Pradesh, on August 15.

Therefore, accusing the opposition MLAs of disrespecting the national anthem or the national song is not only incorrect but also an attempt to mislead the public, he said.

Parmar said since the ruling party leaders levelled serious allegations against the opposition, they should publicly admit their mistake and apologise. PTI BPL ARI ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)