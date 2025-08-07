Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the nomination process for the Vice-President of India election will remain open until August 21. Polling is scheduled for September 9, with counting to take place the same day.

He also said that in the NDA Parliamentary Party flood leaders meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it was unanimously decided that the NDA has given authorisation to start the process, including the selection of a candidate for PM and the leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda.

Riijiu, speaking to news agency ANI, said that the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accepted by all the NDA parties.

