Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaVice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet

Vice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the Vice-Presidential election nomination deadline is August 21.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 05:13 PM (IST)

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the nomination process for the Vice-President of India election will remain open until August 21. Polling is scheduled for September 9, with counting to take place the same day. 

He also said that in the NDA Parliamentary Party flood leaders meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it was unanimously decided that the NDA has given authorisation to start the process, including the selection of a candidate for PM and the leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda.

Riijiu, speaking to news agency ANI, said that the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accepted by all the NDA parties.

"The date for the filing of nomination for the election of the Vice-President of India will be till 21st of August. The polling will be held on 9th September and counting will also be on the same day. In the NDA Parliamentary party flood leaders meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it was unanimously decided that the NDA has given authorisation to start the process, including the selection of candidate to PM and leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda. The decision taken by the Prime Minister will be accepted by all the NDA parties," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said as quoted by news agency ANI. 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vice President Polls Kiren RIjiju
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet
Vice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
India
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
A Degree Without Direction No Longer Works Today. Here's What You Can Do | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget