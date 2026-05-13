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HomeNewsIndiaVHP files complaint against video showing killing of snake, objectionable remarks against gods

VHP files complaint against video showing killing of snake, objectionable remarks against gods

Rajouri/Jammu, May 12 (PTI): A complaint has been lodged against a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday for allegedly killing a snake, filming the act on social media and making objectionable remarks against Hindu gods, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 May 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Rajouri/Jammu, May 12 (PTI): A complaint has been lodged against a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday for allegedly killing a snake, filming the act on social media and making objectionable remarks against Hindu gods, officials said.

The complaint was filed by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) before the wildlife protection department seeking legal action against the man.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in Dassal village of Rajouri district, where the man allegedly killed a snake and recorded the entire act before sharing it live on his personal Facebook account.

He was allegedly heard making objectionable remarks while referring to the snake as "Hindu gods and goddesses" in the video, which was later widely circulated on social media before being deleted, the complainants said.

The VHP said it was a rat snake in the video and it falls under the protected wildlife category, alleging that the killing amounted to a violation of wildlife protection laws.

The organisation also expressed concern over the alleged inaction by wildlife protection department officials, accusing them of attempting to shield the accused by not initiating action so far. Officials said the matter was being looked into. PTI COR AB AB SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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